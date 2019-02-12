Rio women’s bowling finishes 11th at Muskie Mash

LANCASTER, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team posted an 11th place finish in Saturday’s Muskie Mash, hosted by Muskingum University at Tiki Lanes.

The RedStorm piled up 3,735 pins in the team portion of the event and 1,692 pins in the baker games for a total of 5,427 pins in the 15-team field.

Ohio State University won the team title with 6,730 pins, while Bowling Green took second place with 6,615 pins and the University of The Cumberlands was third with 6,466 pins.

Individually, freshman Serenity Kirts (London, OH) led Rio Grande by finishing 24th in the 99-player field with 835 pins in five games for a 167.0 average. She also had the team’s single-game high with a 180 in her opening game.

Others representing the RedStorm included freshman Brittany Freytag (St. Marys, OH), who was 32nd with 775 pins over five games; freshman Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who was 43rd with 721 pins in five games; freshman Tylor Orr (Chillicothe, OH), who placed 48th with 706 pins over five games; and sophomore Stephany Detrick (Ashville, OH), who was 50th with 698 pins in five games.

Dominique Bailey of Lindenwood had the top individual finish with 1,023 pins over five games for an average of 204.6.

Rio Grande will return to action this weekend at the prestigious Hoosier Classic in Indianapolis, Ind.

Six team games will take place on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., while baker round play is slated to get underway on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

