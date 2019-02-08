Lady Marauders take down Warren, 48-38

VINCENT, Ohio — Finishing the game, and the regular season, in grand style.

The Meigs girls basketball team trailed non-conference host Warren by one point headed into the fourth quarter of the Lady Marauders’ regular season finale on Thursday in Washington County, but the Maroon and Gold held the Lady Warriors to a single point over the eight minutes and rallied back to take a 48-38 victory.

Meigs (14-8) — winner of four straight decisions — made four three-pointers on the way to a 14-11 lead eight minutes into play. The Lady Warriors (11-7) went on a 20-to-9 run in the second quarter, however, and took a 31-23 lead into the break.

The Maroon and Gold began to fight back in the third period, using a 13-to-6 spurt to trim the WHS lead to 37-36 with eight minutes to play. Meigs took the lead for good with a Marissa Noble three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Lady Marauders rolled to the 48-38 win.

The Maroon and Gold hit 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) free throws in the win, while the Blue and White were 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the line. The guests connected on 17 field goals, including nine three-pointers.

MHS freshman Mallory Hawley led the way with 17 points, on six field goals and a 4-for-4 day at the foul line. Kassidy Betzing was next with 13 points, including nine from long range. Noble also made three trifectas on her way to 11 points, while Becca Pullins and Madison Fields finished with four and three points respectively, with a triple apiece.

Sommer Saboley led Warren with eight points, followed by Madison Miller and Molly Grayson with six apiece. Olivia Alloway and Abbie Smith scored five points apiece for the hosts, while Savannah Banks and Millie Ryan both tallied four.

Meigs — which was swept by Warren a year ago — returned the favor this winter, also defeating the Lady Warriors on Nov. 29 in Rocksprings, by a 57-45 tally.

The Maroon and Gold will be back on the court in the sectional final against Athens on Thursday in Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

