RVHS 5th in SEOSL championships

GAMBIER, Ohio — A single gold for the Silver and Black.

The River Valley swim team was fifth overall — with boys placing fifth and girls ending at eighth — in the Southeastern Ohio Swim League Championship meet on Saturday at Kenyon College, with RVHS junior Elisabeth Moffett earning the team’s lone first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.

In relay events, the Lady Raiders were sixth in the 200 medley, eighth in the 400 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle.

Following Moffett for the RVHS girls individually, Hina Horimoto was 10th in the 100 breaststroke, Sophia Gee was 11th in the 100 backstroke, and Julia Nutter was 12th in the 100 breaststroke.

Brianna Bradbury was 20th in the 100 breaststroke and 29th in the 200 freestyle, Bailey Bennett was 21st in the 100 butterfly and 28th in the 100 backstroke, Kate Nutter was 24th in the 100 breaststroke and 34th in the 100 freestyle, while Chloe Gee was 23rd in the 500 freestyle.

The RVHS boys were third in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Individually, the Raiders were led by Ethan Cline, who was third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Next was Cole Franklin, who was was third in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 freestyle, followed by Ryan Lollathin, who was fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.

Ian Eblin was 12th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 200 individual medley for the Silver and Black, Nathan Young was 13th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 200 individual medley, while Joel Brumfield was 15th in the 50 freestyle and 17th in the 100 freestyle.

Ethan Browning took 15th in the 500 freestyle and 25th in 200 freestyle for River Valley, Alex Euton was 17th in the 500 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 backstroke, while John Santos was 18th in the 200 individual medley and 21st in the 100 breaststroke.

Dalton Mershon finished 19th in the 500 freestyle and 25th in the 100 backstroke for RVHS, Blaine Cline was 21st in the 100 backstroke and 26th in the 200 freestyle, while Riley Wooldridge was 23rd in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

