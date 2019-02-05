Lady Marauders annihilate Athens, 69-44

THE PLAINS, Ohio — No need for overtime this go round.

The Meigs girls basketball team — which claimed a 60-51 overtime victory over Athens on Dec. 20 in Rocksprings — met with the Lady Bulldogs for the second time on Monday in Athens County, where the Lady Marauders rolled to a 69-44 victory.

Meigs (13-8, 7-5 TVC Ohio) hit 10 field goals, including five three-pointers, in the opening quarter as the guests stormed out to a 25-5 lead.

The Lady Marauders hit five more trifectas in the second quarter, outscoring Athens (7-14, 2-9) by a 22-to-15 clip in the stanza to make the margin 47-20 at halftime.

A 14-to-10 third quarter run made Meigs’ lead 61-30 with eight minutes to play. The Lady Bulldogs tallied 14 points in the fourth, but it was too little, too late, as the Maroon and Gold scored eight and earned the 69-44 win.

For the game, Meigs shot 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) from the field, including 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) from deep. Meanwhile, Athens was 15-of-50 (30 percent) from the field, including 2-of-17 (11.7 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, MHS was 6-of-12 (50 percent) and AHS was 12-of-20 (60 percent).

The Lady Marauders won the rebounding battle by a 37-to-32 clip and committed just nine turnovers, six fewer than Athens. MHS finished with 17 assists, 10 more than AHS, and seven blocked shots, five more than the hosts.

Kassidy Betzing led the victors with 19 points, including nine from beyond the arc. Becca Pullins hit a game-high five three-pointers and finished with 17 points, while Mallory Hawley recorded 16 points and team-highs of nine rebounds, five rejections and four assists.

Marissa Noble hit a trio of trifectas and finished with 13 points and four assists, while Madison Fields and Jerrica Smith ended with two points apiece.

Kaylee Stewart led Athens with nine points, followed by Laura Manderick and Mindi Gregory with seven points each, with Manderick grabbing a team-best six rebounds and Gregory claiming a pair of assists.

Harper Bennett tallied five points in the setback, while Emma Harter and Kesi Federspeil had four each, with Harter also earning two assists. Lilly Mills, Haylie Mills, Bella Tan and Emmarald Jean-Francois finished with two points apiece for the hosts.

These teams will meet again in on Feb. 14 at Wellston High School, in the Division II sectional title game.

Meigs will wrap its regular season at Warren on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

