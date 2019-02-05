Miller tops Lady Tornadoes, 49-26

CORNING, Ohio — Hard to stop the hot hand.

Host Miller shot 57 percent from the field and led by 20 points at the break en route to a 49-26 victory over the Southern girls basketball team on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Perry County.

The visiting Lady Tornadoes (0-20, 0-14 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a 17-7 hole through eight minutes of play, then the Lady Falcons (9-8, 6-7) followed with 15-5 second quarter surge that gave the hosts a commanding 32-12 cushion at the break.

The Purple and Gold kept things competitive in the third frame after making a small 5-4 run to close to within 36-17, but MHS closed regulation with a 13-9 spurt to wrap up the 23-point decision.

The Lady Falcons also claimed a season sweep of SHS after posting 63-42 decision in Racine back on Jan. 3.

Southern connected on 8-of-31 shot attempts for 26 percent, including a 2-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 20 percent. The guests also committed 11 turnovers and hauled in 23 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive glass.

Jordan Hardwick led the Lady Tornadoes with 10 points, followed by Phoenix Cleland with seven points and Kayla Evans with five markers. Lily Allen completed the SHS tally with four points.

Southern — which was 8-of-14 from the free throw line for 57 percent — received a team-best 10 rebounds from Kayla Evans, with Cleland also adding five boards.

The Purple and White netted 17-of-30 field goal attempts overall, including a 5-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 63 percent. The hosts were also 10-of-23 at the charity stripe for 43 percent.

MHS — which hauled in 26 rebounds (nine offensive) and committed 10 turnovers — had eight players reach the scoring column, with Ashley Spencer leading the way with a game-high 14 points.

Josie Crabtree was next with 10 points, while Sophia Compston and Alaina Boyden each contributed six markers. Brooklyn Wilson added four points, while Josie Perani and Emma Joseph completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Southern returns to action Wednesday when it welcomes Belpre in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

