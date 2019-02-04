Tomcats thump Wahama, 80-41

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A tough night on the road.

The Wahama boys basketball team suffered its largest road loss of the season on Saturday in Athens County, as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble claimed an 80-41 victory inside Bill White Gymnasium.

Wahama (2-16, 2-11 TVC Hocking) trailed by a 20-to-10 count eight minutes into play, with the league-leading Tomcats (12-3, 10-2) stretching their advantage to 41-20 by halftime.

An 18-to-11 third quarter run made the Trimble lead 59-31 with eight minutes remaining, and the hosts closed the 80-41 win with a 21-to-10 spurt.

The White Falcons connected on 15-of-44 (34.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-24 (25 percent) three-point tries, while the Tomcats were 26-of-69 (37.7 percent) from the field, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, WHS was 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) and THS was 25-of-33 (75.8 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 37-to-20 count, including 14-to-5 on the offensive end. Wahama committed 23 turnovers, 15 more than Trimble. The White Falcons collected 10 assists and four steals, while THS came up with 20 steals and 14 assists.

Jacob Lloyd hit a game-best six three-pointers and finished with 26 points, to go with four rebounds. Brayden Davenport, Brady Bumgarner and Jacob Warth had four points apiece, with Bumgarner also grabbing four rebounds, and Warth dishing out three assists.

Abram Pauley rounded out the White Falcon offense with three points, while Adam Groves paced the defense with three steals.

Leading the Tomcats, Brayden Weber and Blake Guffey both scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, with Weber collecting a game-best six steals. Cameron Kittle and Jeremiah Brown scored eight points apiece in the win, with Kittle earning a team-high six assists.

Zach Guffey and Sawyer Koons both scored six points for the hosts, Zach Bragg added four, while Tyler Weber and Kyle Kennedy tallied two apiece.

Trimble also defeated Wahama by a 49-37 tally in a Dec. 14 bout in Mason County.

The White Falcons head to Eastern on Tuesday for their next tilt.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

