White Falcons fall at Waterford, 43-27

WATERFORD, Ohio —No offense, no hope.

The Wahama boys basketball team was held to a season-low in points on Tuesday in Washington County, as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford pulled out a 43-27 victory over the White Falcons.

Wahama (2-15, 2-10 TVC Hocking) — which was also held under-30 in its first meeting with the Wildcats, dropping a 52-29 decision on Dec. 11 in Mason — trailed by just four points, at 13-9, after eight minutes of play.

Waterford (10-5, 9-3) held the guests to just three points in the second quarter, stretching the margin to 22-12 by halftime.

The White Falcons played evenly with the Green and White in the third period, each team scoring nine to make the hosts’ advantage 31-21 with eight minutes to play.

The Wildcats sealed the 43-27 victory with a 12-to-6 run in the final quarter.

In the game, Wahama was 1-of-4 (25 percent) from the free throw line, where Waterford was 15-of-23 (65.2 percent).

Jacob Lloyd led Wahama with nine points on a trio of three-pointers. Adam Groves was next with six points, followed by Brayden Davenport and Abram Pauley with four apiece. Brady Bumgarner and Dakota Belcher rounded out the guests’ tally with two points each.

Holden Dailey paced the hosts with 12 points, followed by Peyten Stephens with nine and Russell Young with eight. Luke Teters and Wes Jenkins both scored four points in the win, Nick Fauss added three, McCutcheon came up with two, while Smith marked one.

Wahama is scheduled to be back on the road against TVC Hocking leader Trimble on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.