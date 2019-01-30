Lady Knights knock off River Valley, 53-37

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One for the home crowd.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team claimed its first home victory of the season on Tuesday in Mason County, defeating non-conference guest River Valley by a 53-37 tally.

The Lady Knights (3-15) — snapping a three-game skid — led the Lady Raiders (5-16) by a 13-to-10 clip after one quarter of play.

A 16-to-9 run in the second period gave the hosts a halftime lead, which they extended to 43-26 after a 14-to-7 spurt in the third quarter.

River Valley ended the night with its best stanza, scoring 11 points in the finale, but Point Pleasant came up with 10 and sealed the 53-37 victory.

In the win, PPHS shot 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) from the field, and 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) from the free throw line, while RVHS was 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from the line.

DaNayla Ward led the victors with 25 points on the strength of 11 field goals. Brooke Warner was next with 11 points, followed by Lenea Cochran with seven, and Baylie Richard with four. Naomi Meisser and Allison Henderson rounded out the winning tally with three points apiece.

Hannah Jacks led the guests with nine points, followed by Sierra Somerville with eight and Cierra Roberts with seven. Kaylee Gillman contributed six points to the Lady Raider cause, Kelsey Brown chipped in with five, while Savannah Reese scored two.

Next, River Valley will visit Vinton County for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout on Monday, while the Lady Knights host Capital on Tuesday.

PPHS freshman Brooke Warner (left) drives past a Winfield defender, during a Jan. 10 contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

