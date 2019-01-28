Wildcats claw past PCHS, 82-47

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Keeping a good thing going.

The Hannan boys basketball team picked up its second straight victory and won its third decision in four outings on Friday night with an 82-47 decision over host Parkersburg Christian in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The visiting Wildcats (5-9) had 10 players reach the scoring column, including four in double figures, while leading wire-to-wire in the 35-point triumph.

HHS received nine points from Dalton Coleman as part of a 24-6 first quarter run, but the Knights managed to keep things a bit more competitive in the second frame as Hannan went on a small 13-12 spurt to secure a 37-18 cushion at the break.

Chandler Starkey added eight points in the third canto as part of a 24-18 run that extended the lead out to 61-36 entering the finale, then the Blue and White closed regulation with a 21-11 surge to wrap up the 82-47 outcome.

Starkey paced Hannan with 17 points, followed by Coleman with 15 points and the duo of Casey Lowery and Ryan Hall with 11 markers apiece.

Chase Nelson was next with seven points, while Andrew Gillispie and Justin Rainey respectively added five and four markers. Claeb Gussler and Matthew Qualls completed the scoring with three points apiece.

Trey Bennett paced PCHS with a game-high 23 points, followed by Wyatt Eaton with 18 poiints and Kaleb Dean with three markers. Izaia Nazelrod completed the scoring with two points.

The Wildcats return to action Thursday when they travel to Buffalo for a non-conference tilt at approximately 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

