Marauders vanquish Vinton County, 46-32

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Getting rather defensive.

Visiting Vinton County mustered only one field goal and five total points after the break, which allowed the Meigs boys basketball team to rally back from a three-possession halftime deficit and eventually cruise to a 46-32 victory on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The host Marauders (8-5, 5-4 TVC Ohio) trailed by a single point (14-13) after one period of play, then the Vikings (8-6, 5-4) produced a trio of trifectas during a 13-9 second quarter run that gave VCHS its largest lead of the night with a 27-20 halftime edge.

The Maroon and Gold, however, benefited from their defensive prowess in the second half as the Marauders held the guests to just one basket and two free throws in the third stanza.

MHS also received six points from Zach Bartrum and five points from Weston Baer as part of 14-4 surge over that span, allowing the hosts to secure a 34-31 advantage headed into the finale.

Meigs — which netted 10-of-17 charity tosses down the stretch — closed regulation with a 12-1 surge to wrap up the impressive 14-point triumph.

The Marauders also managed to split the regular season matchup after dropping a 74-66 decision in McArthur back on Dec. 18, 2018.

Meigs made 14-of-50 field goal attempts for 28 percent, including a 2-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 18 percent. The hosts hauled in 29 rebounds (12 offensive), had eight steals and committed only eight turnovers while going 16-of-28 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

Coulter Cleland paced MHS with a game-high 17 points, followed by Baer and Bartrum with respective efforts of 13 and 11 markers. Bobby Musser and Nick Lilly were next with two points each, while Cooper Darst completed the winning tally with one point.

Cleland led the hosts with seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists, and also joined Zach Bartrum and Ty Bartrum with two steals apiece. Zach Bartrum and Lilly also grabbed six and five caroms, respectively.

The Vikings made 12 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 3-of-11 at the charity stripe for 27 percent.

Randall Matteson paced Vinton County with nine points and Ricky Body was next with eight points, followed by Lance Montgomery with seven markers. Will Arthur and Eli Griffith both contributed four points in the setback, with Arthur scoring all of his points in the second half.

Meigs returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

