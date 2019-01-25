River Valley falls to Lady Buckeyes, 49-29

BIDWELL, Ohio — Visiting Nelsonville-York built a nine-point lead through eight minutes of play, then held the River Valley girls basketball team to single digits over the next three quarters while strolling to a 49-29 victory on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The host Lady Raiders (5-14, 0-9 TVC Ohio) received six points from Kelsey Brown in the opening frame, but Mackenzie Hurd countered with 10 points as the Lady Buckeyes (10-7, 5-3) established an early 19-10 cushion.

From there, the Silver and Black went cold as NYHS made a 14-6 surge to take a 33-16 lead into the break. The guests made runs of 8-5 and 8-6 over the final two periods to wrap up the 20-point outcome.

The Orange and Brown also claimed a season sweep of River Valley after posting a 51-18 decision at NYHS back on Dec. 10, 2018.

Hannah Jacks led the hosts with 12 points, followed by Brown with six points and Kaylee Gillman with four points. Savannah Reese and Lexi Stout rounded out the respective tally with three and two markers.

Hurd paced the Lady Buckeyes with a game-high 15 points, followed by Tessa Kaaz with 11 points and Mary Kate McCulloch with 10 markers.

Grace Sinnott was next with five points and Haley Hurd added four markers, while Joscelyn Heller and Sidney McClelland completed the winning tally with two points each.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it travels to Meigs for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

