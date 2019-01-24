River Valley takes 2nd at ORCA meet

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A great eight.

The River Valley swim team won eight events en route to an overall second place finish — with the RVHS boys finishing first and the Lady Raiders taking third — at the Ohio River Conference of Aquatics championship meet on Wednesday on the campus of Shawnee State University.

The River Valley boys squad — which entered two teams in each of the three relays — took first and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle, first and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle, and second and sixth in the 200 medley.

Ethan Cline led the Raiders with first place finishes in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley, to go with a third place mark in the 100 freestyle. Ryan Lollathin took gold in the 200 freestyle and bronze in the 50 freestyle, while Cole Franklin earned first in the 100 butterfly.

Ethan Browning came in second in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle for the Raiders, Ian Eblin was third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, while Joel Brumfield was third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle.

Blaine Cline placed third in the 500 freestyle and 15th in the 50 freestyle for the Silver and Black, Nathan Young was fourth in the 200 individual medley and eighth in the 100 freestyle, while Alex Euton was fifth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.

Rounding out the winning boys team, Riley Wooldridge was fifth in the 100 backstroke and 16th in the 50 freestyle, John Santos was seventh in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley, and Dalton Mershon was eighth in the 100 backstroke and 14th in the 100 freestyle.

The Lady Raiders had a pair of 200 medley relay teams, one finishing second and the other taking fifth. The RVHS girls were also second in the 400 freestyle relay, while taking sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Leading the ladies in Silver and Black, Elisabeth Moffett was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle, while Sophia Gee was first in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle.

Hina Horimoto placed third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke for RVHS, Julia Nutter was third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 backstroke, while Brianna Bradbury was fourth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Chloe Gee was sixth in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke for the Lady Raiders, Kate Nutter was seventh in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 freestyle, while Bailey Bennett was eight in the 200 freestyle and 25th in the 50 freestyle.

The Raiders will swim again on Feb. 2 at Kenyon.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

