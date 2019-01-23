Raiders fall to Jackson, 63-46

BIDWELL, Ohio — Control the glass, control the game.

The visiting Jackson boys basketball team outrebounded non-conference host River Valley by a 41-to-17 clip on Tuesday in Gallia County, leading the Ironmen to a 63-46 victory.

The Raiders (2-11) made four field goals, including a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter, and trailed the Ironmen (12-5) by a 14-13 clip at the conclusion of the stanza.

Jackson, however, extended its lead to double digits, at 31-21, by halftime, outscoring RVHS by a 17-to-8 count in the second period.

A 15-to-8 Ironmen run in the third quarter made the margin 46-29 with eight minutes left in the game. RVHS tallied 17 points over in the final canto, but the guests scored 15 to seal the 63-46 triumph.

For the game, River Valley shot 19-of-41 (46.3 percent) from the field, including 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from beyond the arc, while Jackson was 24-of-62 (38.7 percent) from the field, including 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) from three-point range. RVHS made 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) foul shots, while JHS was 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the line.

Both teams committed a dozen turnovers in the contest. The Raiders had 12 defensive rebounds and five offensive boards, while the Ironmen claimed 21 of their 41 rebounds on the defensive end.

Jordan Lambert led the hosts with 21 points, featuring one trifecta. Myles Morrison was next with 10 points, followed by Rory Twyman and Brandon Call with six each. Layne Fitch rounded out the RVHS total with three markers.

Caleb Wallis paced Jackson with 26 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Cooper Donaldson scored 19 points for the guests, Treylan Davis and Nevan Yates added seven apiece, while Braxton Hammond finished with four.

The Raiders will be back home in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout against Alexander on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

