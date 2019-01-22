Lady Tigers tame Gallia Academy, 60-24

CENTENARY, Ohio — Those offensive struggles.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team was held to single digits in each of the four quarters as visiting Ironton claimed a season sweep on Monday night with a 60-24 Ohio Valley Conference victory in Gallia County.

The host Blue Angels (6-10, 2-7 OVC) fell into a 16-4 first quarter hole and ultimately never recovered as the Lady Tigers (7-8, 7-3) followed with a 20-7 second quarter surge to secure a commanding 36-11 intermission advantage.

The Orange and Black used a 16-5 run in the third to extend their lead out to 52-16, then both team traded eight points apiece down the stretch to wrap up the 36-point outcome.

The Lady Tigers also posted a 69-33 decision in Lawrence County back on Dec. 6, 2018.

The Blue and White made eight total field goals — including a single trifecta from Preslee Reed — and also went 7-of-10 at the free throw line for 70 percent.

Maddy Petro paced the hosts with nine points, followed by Reed and Junon Ohmura with five markers each. Koren Truance and Chasity Adams also added three and two points, respectively.

Ironton netted 26 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 1-of-3 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Haylee Stevens hit four trifectas and paced IHS with a game-high 14 points, followed by Samantha LaFon with 12 points and Riley Schreck with 11 markers. Jada Rogers was next with nine points and Lydia Hannan contributed four points.

Kameren Arden chipped in three points for the victors, while Elli Williams and Abigail Patterson added two markers each. Sophie Caines completed the scoring with a single point.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it hosts Coal Grove at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.