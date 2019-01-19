Lancers nip Eastern, 59-57 OT

STEWART, Ohio — An unfortunate feeling of déjà vu.

The Eastern boys basketball team — which fell by two points at Wahama on Tuesday — fell by the same margin again on Friday, as the Eagles dropped a 59-57 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking on Friday in McInturf Gymnasium.

Eastern (7-5, 5-4 TVC Hocking) — falling in back-to-back games for the first time this season — trailed by a 12-to-10 clip eight minutes into play, but the Lancers (3-10, 3-6) extended their lead to 30-22 by halftime.

The Eagles fought their way back in the game with a 12-to-6 run in the third quarter, and EHS headed into the finale behind by a 36-34 edge.

Eastern outscored the FHHS by an 8-to-4 clip in the opening 5:05 of the fourth, and led for the first time in the game, at 42-40. The Eagles made their lead three-points, at 46-43, but a Quinton Basim trifecta tied the game at 46 and forced overtime.

Three minutes into the four minute overtime, the teams were tied at 55, but the Lancers went on a 4-to-2 run for the 59-57 victory.

EHS made 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) free throws in the contest, while the Lancers were 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the line.

Garrett Barringer and Isaiah Fish led the Eagles with 18 and 13 points respectively, with both players scoring in all-4 quarters and the overtime period. Ryan Dill tallied nine points, all of which came in the final 12 minutes, while Colton Reynolds and Mason Dishong ended with seven points apiece. Derrick Metheney and Sharp Facemyer rounded out the EHS tally with two points and one point respectively.

Hunter Smith hit a game-best three trifectas and led the Lancers with 18 points, half of which came in overtime. Basim was next with 13 points, followed by Collin Jarvis with 10, and Brad Russell with nine. Wes Carpenter, Ian Miller and Elijah Lucas had two points each in the win, while Adam Douglas scored one.

This marks the season sweep for the Lancers, who also defeated Eastern on Jan. 4 by a 50-42 count in Tuppers Plains.

Next for the Eagles, a non-conference home game against Point Pleasant on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

