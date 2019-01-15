Lady Spartans top RV, 85-41

ALBANY, Ohio — It was practically over before it began.

Rachel Richardson scored half of her game-high 26 points during a 26-12 run in the opening quarter, allowing host Alexander to cruise to an 85-41 decision over the River Valley girls basketball team on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at The Alley in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (4-11, 0-7 TVC Ohio) managed to keep things competitive in the second frame as Kaylee Gillman buried two trifectas, but the Lady Spartans (13-1, 6-1) still managed to make an 18-11 run while securing a 44-23 cushion at the break.

AHS all but closed the door on the outcome after making a 29-6 surge in the third canto for a sizable 73-29 advantage headed into the finale. Both teams scored 12 points apiece down the stretch run to wrap up the 44-point difference.

The Silver and Black netted 18 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 0-for-2 at the free throw line.

Hannah Jacks paced the guests with 13 points, followed by Savannah Reese and Kaylee Gillman with 10 points apiece. Lauren Twyman completed the scoring with eight markers.

The Red and Black made 35 total field goals — including 10 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-11 at the charity stripe for 45 percent.

McKena Rice followed Rachel Richardson with 17 points, while Kara Meeks added six markers. Sydnie Bolin, Mallory Rankin, Jaide Allison, Taylor Meadows and Marlee Grinstead were next with five points apiece.

Hope Richardson chipped in four markers, with Makaela Trout adding three points. Jadyn Mace and Erin Scurlock completed the winning tally with two points each.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.