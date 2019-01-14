Tornadoes topple Miller, 74-53

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Offense in abundance.

The Southern boys basketball team set a new season-high for points on Friday night in Perry County, as the Tornadoes defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by a 74-53 tally.

Southern (5-6, 3-4 TVC Hocking) — which improves to 4-2 on the road this season — led 20-13 eight minutes into play, sinking eight field goals in the opening quarter.

SHS doubled its lead in the second canto, outscoring Miller (0-12, 0-7) by another 20-to-13 clip to make the margin 40-26 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Tornadoes drained eight field goals — including three trifectas — stretching the SHS lead to 59-35 with eight minutes remaining in regulation.

The Falcons’ last-ditch effort featured 18 points, but Southern secured the 74-53 win with 15 markers in the finale.

The Purple and Gold made 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) foul shots in the win, while MHS was 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) from the line.

SHS senior Jensen Anderson connected on a quintet of three-pointers and led the Tornadoes with 25 points. Cole Steele and Arrow Drummer both contributed 11 points to the winning cause, with Steele hitting making one trifecta and going a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Coltin Parker finished with eight points, including six from long range. while Brayden Cunningham tallied six for the guests. Trey McNickle ended with five points, Weston Thorla came up with four, while Austin Baker and John Ginther scored two apiece.

Colby Bartley paced the hosts with 22 points, including 15 from three-point range. Next was Blayton Cox with 21 points, featuring a quartet of trifectas. Steven Willison finished with eight points for the hosts, while Drew Starlin came up with two.

Southern will look for a repeat performance when these teams meet in Racine on Feb. 12.

The Tornadoes are set to be back in their home gym on Tuesday against TVC Hocking guest South Gallia.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

