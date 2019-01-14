Marauders take 11th at Spartan Invite

ALBANY, Ohio — A baker’s dozen worth of reasons to smile.

The Meigs wrestling team combined for 13 victories on Saturday, as the Marauders finished 11th overall in the 2019 Alexander Spartan Invitational.

Athens finished atop the 14-team field with a score of 306, followed by Jackson at 163 and Nelsonville-York at 151. The Marauders’ total of 67.5 with 8.5 behind 10th place Fairland and a half point ahead of 12th place Waterford.

Leading the Marauders, Tucker Smith, Lane Shuler and Drake Hall each came up with fourth place finishes. Shuler was 3-2 in the 152-pound weight class, while Smith, at 145 pounds, and Hall, at 195, claimed two wins each.

MHS 285-pounder Brandon Justis had the Marauders’ best record, going 4-1 en route to a fifth place finish.

Picking up a win apiece for the Maroon and Gold were Jarod Koenig and William Smith. Koenig was eighth in the 106-pound class, while Smith was kept from placing after losing a tie-breaker at 182 pounds.

Meigs is scheduled to return to action at the John Deno Invitational at Athens High School on Saturday.

