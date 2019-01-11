Athens rallies past Lady Raiders, 48-34

THE PLAINS, Ohio — It’s nowhere near the summer season, but this was still a really bad time for a prolonged drought.

The River Valley girls basketball team was held scoreless over the final 10:06 of regulation as host Athens reeled off 22 consecutive points over that span while rallying for a 48-34 victory on Thursday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (4-10, 0-5 TVC Ohio) appeared to be on their way to a first league win of the season, particularly after building a 34-26 advantage deep into the third canto.

The Lady Bulldogs (6-7, 1-5), however, managed a bucket just before the end of the third to close to within 34-28, then Laura Manderick capped a quick 7-0 run with a trifecta that gave the hosts a permanent lead at 35-34.

The Green and Gold went on to finish the game with a 13-0 run that turned a once-competitive contest into a comfortable 14-point outcome.

The Lady Bulldogs led 16-4 after one period of play, but the Silver and Black countered with a 20-8 surge that tied the game at 24-all headed into the break. RVHS made a 10-2 run out of the break to take their largest lead of the night at 34-26.

Athens claimed a 34-25 advantage on the boards and also committed 24 turnovers in the triumph, five fewer than River Valley’s 29 miscues.

The Lady Raiders connected on 12-of-40 field goal attempts for 30 percent, including a 1-of-7 effort from behind the arc for 14 percent. The guests were also 9-of-15 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Hannah Jacks led River Valley with nine points and Sierra Somerville followed with eight points. Lauren Twyman and Kelsey Brown were next with four points apiece, while Savannah Reese chipped in three markers.

Cierra Roberts, Kaylee Gillman and Beth Gillman completed the scoring with two points each. Brown hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

Athens was 22-of-49 from the floor for 45 percent, including a 2-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 15 percent. The hosts were also 2-of-11 at the charity stripe for 18 percent.

Manderick paced the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points, followed by Haylie Mills with 10 points and Kaylee Stewart with eight markers. Stewart also hauled in a game-high 11 caroms.

Mindi Gregory was next with six points and Emma Harter added four points, while Bella Tan completed the winning tally with two markers.

After starting the 2016-17 campaign with consecutive TVC Ohio wins, the Lady Raiders have now dropped 27 straight league contests. The last TVC Ohio victory came against Athens at McAfee Gymnasium back on Dec. 12, 2016, by a 42-35 margin.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it travels to Albany for a TVC Ohio bout with Alexander at 6 p.m.

