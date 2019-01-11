Winfield sweeps Lady Knights, 55-45

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Getting closer, but still not close enough.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team dropped its 13th consecutive decision in the last decade to visiting Winfield on Thursday night following a 55-45 setback in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (1-12) — who have actually dropped 17 straight to WHS, dating back to the 2006-07 campaign — found themselves clinging to an 8-7 edge a little over midway through the opening period.

The Lady Generals (9-3), however, answered with 16 straight points over the next nine-plus minutes as the Green and White turned a one-point deficit into a commanding 23-8 cushion with under three minutes left in the first half.

The Red and Black countered with a 9-4 surge over the final 2:17, allowing the hosts to cut the deficit down to 27-17 entering the break.

WHS built its largest lead of the night at 46-21 following a Z.Z. Russell basket at the 2:30 mark of the third, but Point countered with a seven straight points as part of a 7-4 run that closed out the canto — giving the Lady Generals a 50-28 edge headed into the finale.

The Lady Knights ended regulation with a considerable 17-5 charge down the stretch, but ultimately never came closer than the 10-point outcome.

Winfield was also able to claim a season sweep after posting a 44-30 win in Putnam County back on Dec. 13, 2018.

Winfield utilized a steady rotation over the course of the night, which ultimately allowed 10 Lady Generals to reach the scoring column while also wearing down Point’s eight-deep lineup.

Nonetheless, PPHS coach John Fields was — for the most part — pleased with his troops and their performance. That is, outside of the 9:27 scoreless span between the opening two frames that included five turnovers and nine missed shots at the start of the second canto.

“I’m happy with our offensive effort and the number of players that contributed tonight. Those were definitely some pluses,” Fields said. “Our girls have a lot of respect for Winfield because beating them would be like a state championship, so we wanted to come out and challenge them by playing hard … and we did.

“We had a lead midway through the first, and then it just all fell apart over the next nine minutes because of turnovers and missed shots. We need to stay consistent with fundamentals, because we played well in the two-plus quarters that we were consistent with fundamentals.”

Winfield broke away from a two-all tie with five straight points, but Peyton Campbell buried back-to-back trifectas to give the hosts their only lead of the night at 8-7 with 3:45 remaining in the first.

The Green and White, however, reeled off nine straight points to claim a 16-8 edge through one quarter, then opened the second stanza with seven straight points en route to a 23-8 cushion at the 3:27 mark.

Allison Henderson ended the scoring drought with a trifecta at the 2:17 mark, sparking a 9-4 run to close out the half for a 27-17 contest at the intermission.

The Lady Knights claimed a 46-39 advantage on the boards, including a slim 19-18 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 23 turnovers, compared to only 15 miscues by the Lady Generals.

Point Pleasant netted 19-of-64 field goal attempts for 30 percent, including a 5-of-23 effort from behind the arc for 22 percent. PPHS was also 2-of-6 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Henderson led the hosts with a game-high 14 points, followed by DeNayla Ward with nine points and Campbell with six markers. Naomi Meisser was next with five points, while Tayah Fetty and Brooke Warner respectively chipped in four and three points.

Nancy Vettese and Baylie Ward completed the scoring with two points apiece. Warner led the hosts with 10 rebounds and Vettese followed with nine boards. Henderson and Ward were next with six rebounds apiece, with Meisser and Ward each hauling in five caroms.

Winfield made 24-of-70 shot attempts for 34 percent, including a 1-of-8 effort from 3-point range for 13 percent. WHS was also 6-of-11 at the charity stripe for 55 percent.

Russell paced the Lady Generals with 12 points and Lauren Hudson added nine points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds. Kierstyn Doss, Mara McGrew, Emily Hudson and Ella Wikel were next with six markers apiece.

Lindsey Moore was next with four points, with Hannah Slutz, Kalei Jordan and Sydney Slutz completing the winning tally with two points each. Hudson also grabbed five rebounds for the victors.

Point Pleasant returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Wahama for a non-conference battle between Mason County programs at approximately 7 p.m. There will be a junior high contest between the same two schools before the varsity contest.

Point Pleasant sophomore Naomi Meisser (51) contests a shot attempt by a Winfield player during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-PP-Meisser.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Naomi Meisser (51) contests a shot attempt by a Winfield player during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Tayah Fetty releases a shot attempt over a Winfield defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Tayah Fetty releases a shot attempt over a Winfield defender during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports The Point Pleasant duo of Brooke Warner and Allison Henderson (10) battle with Winfield’s Kierstyn Doss (5) for a rebound during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_PP-Rebound.jpg The Point Pleasant duo of Brooke Warner and Allison Henderson (10) battle with Winfield’s Kierstyn Doss (5) for a rebound during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.