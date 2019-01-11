Lady Eagles top Miller, 49-41

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Break out the brooms.

The Eastern girls basketball team completed the season sweep of Miller on Thursday night in Perry County, as the Lady Eagles claimed a 49-41 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Eastern (8-4, 7-1 TVC Hocking) — which defeated MHS by a 50-44 tally on Nov. 29 in Meigs County — sat tied with the Lady Falcons eight minutes into Thursday’s contest, but led 22-16 by halftime.

The Lady Eagles stretched their lead to double digits in the third period and led 38-24 with one quarter to play. In the finale, the hosts surged for 16 points, but EHS sealed the 49-41 victory with 11 markers.

Eastern — winner of three straight to start the new year — shot 18-of-54 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 6-of-12 (50 percent) from three-point range. Both teams hit 50 percent of their free throw attempts, with the Lady Eagles making 7-of-14 and the Lady Falcons sinking 11-of-22.

EHS seniors Alyson Bailey and Jess Parker both made a trio of three-pointers, and led the victors with 21 and 15 points respectively. Olivia Barber tallied seven points in the win, Kelsey Casto added five, while Kennadi Rockhold scored one.

Ashley Spencer’s 22 points led the hosts, with Josie Crabtree adding eight. Sophia Compston contributed five points to the MHS cause, Brooklyn Wilson added four, while Askya McFann chipped in with two.

After hosing Williamstown on Saturday, Eastern will resume league play at home on Monday against Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

