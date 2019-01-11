Lady Lancers sweep Southern, 56-20

STEWART, Ohio — Apparently 13 wasn’t the Lady Tornadoes’ lucky number.

The Southern girls basketball team dropped its 13th game in as many chances, as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking claimed a 56-20 victory on Thursday inside McInturf Gymnasium.

Southern (0-13, 0-9 TVC Hocking) managed just a field goal apiece in each of the first three quarters, as Federal Hocking led 16-2 eight minutes in, 33-5 at halftime, and 43-7 by the end of the third.

Both teams combined for 13 points over the final eight minutes, as the Lady Lancers sealed the 56-20 win.

In the contest, Southern shot 9-of-39 (23.1 percent) from the field, including 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) from three-point range, while FHHS was 17-of-53 (32.1 percent) from the field, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from deep. SHS was 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from the foul line, where the Lady Lancers were 17-of-25 (68 percent).

The Lady Tornadoes finished with team totals of 14 defensive rebounds, 14 offensive boards, nine steals and two rejections. SHS committed 26 turnovers, 19 more than the Maroon and Gold.

Kayla Evans — who led the SHS defense with seven steals and two blocks — scored a team-best 10 points, six of which came from long range. Shelby Cleland and Saelym Larsen scored three points apiece for the Purple and Gold, while Phoenix Cleland and Brooke Crisp tallied two each.

Jackie Dailey led Southern on the glass with seven rebounds, followed by Crisp with six.

Emma Beha paced Federal Hocking with 12 points, followed by Hannah Rose with 10. Brennah Jarvis, Kylie Tabler and Paige Tolson scored nine points apiece in the win, Brianna Baker added four points, while Courtney Clark marked two, and Makayla Walker ended with one.

The win gives the Maroon and Gold a season sweep of SHS, as the Lady Lancers claimed a 55-23 win on Nov. 29 in Racine.

Southern will be back on its home court to host league-leading Waterford on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

