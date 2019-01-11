Lady Panthers push past GAHS, 44-29

CENTENARY, Ohio — Halfway through the conference slate.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team has now faced all-7 other Ohio Valley Conference teams, with the Blue Angels falling to guest Chesapeake by a 44-29 final on Thursday in Gallia County.

GAHS (5-9, 1-6 OVC) never led in the contest, as the Lady Panthers (5-7, 3-4) scored the first eight points. The Blue and White tallied the final three points of the first quarter, and were back within three points, at 15-12, by the 1:45 mark of the second quarter. The guests claimed five of the final seven points in the first half, however, and headed into the break with a 20-14 lead.

Chesapeake scored the first 13 points of the second half, holding GAHS off the board for the first 4:50. The Blue Angels ended the cold spell with a pair of free throws, but the CHS lead was at a game-high 20 points, at 36-16, with 2:30 left in the third.

The Blue and White closed the period with a 5-to-4 spurt, and then scored the first six points of the finale, cutting the deficit to 13, at 40-27. The Lady Panthers ended the game with a 4-to-2 run, sealing the 44-29 victory.

The Blue Angels shot 11-of-36 (30.6 percent) from the field in the game, including 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from three-point range, while Chesapeake was 19-of-44 (43.2 percent) from the field, including 4-of-10 (40 percent) from deep. The hosts had just 21 field goal attempts in the first three quarters, 16 fewer than the Lady Panthers.

At the charity stripe, GAHS was 5-of-12 (81.7 percent) and CHS was 2-of-5 (40 percent).

Gallia Academy won the rebounding battle by a 26-to-24 count, including 10-to-9 on the offensive end. Seven of the Blue Angels’ 10 offensive boards came in the fourth quarter. The guests committed a dozen turnovers, eight fewer than GAHS.

The hosts combined for eight assists, seven steals and four rejections, while CHS ended with team totals of 14 steals, 13 assists and five rejections.

Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go with a game-best four rejections. Junon Ohmura, Preslee Reed and Brooklyn Hill scored three points apiece in the setback, with Ohmura and Hill each dishing out three assists. Koren Truance contributed two points to the GAHS cause, while Hunter Copley chipped in with one point and a team-best three steals.

Blake Anderson led the guests with nine points, followed by Karli Davis, Maddie Ward and Corrine Ferguson with eight apiece. Ferguson grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, Ward had a game-high five assists, while Davis led the CHS defense with four steals and a pair of rejections.

Kandace Pauley and Sammie McComas scored five points apiece in the win, while Taylor Hicks finished with one marker.

These teams are slated to meet again in the regular season finale on Feb. 7 in Lawrence County.

Next, GAHS host Marietta in a non-league bout on Monday.

Gallia Academy’s Chasity Adams (22) drives past Chesapeake’s Blake Anderson (4), during the Lady Panthers’ 44-29 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-GA-Adams.jpg Gallia Academy’s Chasity Adams (22) drives past Chesapeake’s Blake Anderson (4), during the Lady Panthers’ 44-29 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Junon Ohmura (21) crosses over in front of Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward (23), during the Blue Angels’ 15-point setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-wo-GA-Ohmura.jpg Gallia Academy’s Junon Ohmura (21) crosses over in front of Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward (23), during the Blue Angels’ 15-point setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS freshman Preslee Reed goes for a jump shot in front of Chesapeake’s Blake Anderson (4), during the Lady Panthers’ 15-point victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-wo-GA-Reed.jpg GAHS freshman Preslee Reed goes for a jump shot in front of Chesapeake’s Blake Anderson (4), during the Lady Panthers’ 15-point victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Brooklyn Hill (1) drives to the basket in front of Chesapeake’s Karli Davis, during Thursday’s OVC girls basketball game in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.12-wo-GA-Hill.jpg Gallia Academy’s Brooklyn Hill (1) drives to the basket in front of Chesapeake’s Karli Davis, during Thursday’s OVC girls basketball game in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.