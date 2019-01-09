Vikings rally past River Valley, 69-59

McARTHUR, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

The River Valley boys basketball team shot 54 percent from the field in the first half, but host Vinton County rallied back from a six-point halftime deficit with a furious 36-18 charge and ultimately claimed a 69-59 victory on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (1-8, 0-5 TVC Ohio) dropped their fifth consecutive decision, but the guests appeared ready to end that skid in the first half after drilling 13-of-24 shot attempts — including a 6-of-11 effort from behind the arc — en route to building a 39-33 intermission advantage.

The Vikings (5-4, 3-2), however, tightened things up after the break and made a 17-11 third quarter surge that knotted the game up at 50-all headed into the finale.

The Maroon and White closed regulation by going 5-of-9 from the field and 6-of-9 at the charity stripe as part of a 19-9 run down the stretch that wrapped up the double-digit triumph.

The Silver and Black — who led 21-14 after eight minutes of play — were outrebounded by a 35-23 overall margin that also included a 15-5 discrepancy on the offensive glass. RVHS also committed 11 of the 18 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders netted 22-of-53 field goal attempts for a respectable 42 percent, including an 8-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 40 percent. The guests were also 7-of-8 at the free throw line for 88 percent.

Layne Fitch paced River Valley with 19 points, followed by Rory Twyman with 18 points and Jordan Lambert with 17 markers. Brandon Call and Matt Mollohan completed the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

The Vikings made 26-of-56 shot attempts for 46 percent, including a 6-of-14 effort from 3-point range for 43 percent. The hosts were also 11-of-19 at the charity stripe for 58 percent.

Gavin Arbaugh led Vinton County with a game-high 23 points, followed by Ricky Body and Eli Griffith with 15 points apiece.

Lance Montgomery also contributed a double-digit effort with 11 markers. Will Arthur and Ash Abele completed the winning tally with three and two points, respectively.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it hosts Meigs in a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

