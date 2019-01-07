Point wins Kearns Invite

MADEIRA, Ohio — There was no power outage this year, particularly for the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team had eight individual champions and a dozen placers while rolling to the 2019 Bob Kearns Invitational title this past weekend at Madeira High School in the suburbs of Ohio’s Queen City.

The Big Blacks — who won the 2017 title before having last year’s tournament cancelled on the second day due to a blown transformer that robbed the event of both electricity and heat — made a triumphant return to the northeastern Cincinnati area after having competitors in 10 of the 14 weight class finals while posting a winning tally of 320.5 points.

Blanchester was well over triple digits behind while claiming the runner-up spot with 209 points, with Indian Hill (180), Bethel Tate (152) and Batavia (74.5) rounding out the top five spots in the 21-team field.

PPHS posted a combined 49-9 overall record in individual contests, which included 26 pinfalls and three technical falls. The Red and Black also claimed all eight of their titles in weight classes that were 160 pounds or lighter.

Issac Short (106), Christopher Smith (112), Derek Raike (120), Justin Bartee (126), George Smith (132), Mitchell Freeman (138), Zac Samson (152) and Logan Southall (160) all came away with identical 4-0 marks while winning their respective divisions.

Southall was the only grappler to win all of his matches by pinfall, while Raike, Freeman and George Smith each scored a trio of pinfall wins. Freeman also won his championship with an 18-3 technical fall.

Christopher Smith had two pinfall wins, while Short, Bartee and Samson each scored a single pinfall en route to winning divisional crowns. Samson also scored a technical fall victory.

Juan Marquez (182) abd Wyatt Stanley (220) both came away with second place finishes in their respective divisions. Marquez went 3-1 with two pinfalls, while Stanley was 2-1 with two pinfalls.

Nazar Abbas was third in the 170-pound division with a 4-1 mark that included two pinfalls, a technical fall and a major decision. Jacob Muncy was also fourth in the heavyweight division with a 3-2 record and a pinfall.

Nick Ball did not place in the 195-pound weight class, but finished the weekend with a 3-2 mark. Riley Oliver also went 2-2 with a pinfall, but did not place at 145 pounds.

Besides having every competitor come away with a non-losing individual record, the Big Blacks also came away with a top honor as Raike — a freshman — was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Point Pleasant claimed over half of the weight class championships, but only Indian Hill joined the Big Blacks with multiple titles with two crowns. Deer Park, Blanchester, Archbishop McNicholas and the host Mustangs also came away with an individual title apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action next weekend when it heads to Tennessee for the annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Bob Kearns Invitational hosted by Madeira High School.

Point Pleasant sophomore Mitchell Freeman locks in a hold on a Saint Albans opponent during the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held on Dec. 8 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.8-PP-MFreeman.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Mitchell Freeman locks in a hold on a Saint Albans opponent during the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held on Dec. 8 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.