Eastern fends off Lady Lancers, 47-37

STEWART, Ohio — Back in the win column to start 2019.

The Eastern girls basketball snapped its two-game losing skid in its first game of the new year, as the Lady Eagles claimed a 47-37 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking on Thursday in Athens County.

Eastern (6-4, 5-1 TVC Hocking) led by a narrow 5-4 count after a slow-paced first quarter, but extended the lead to five points, at 15-10, by halftime.

EHS added four more points to its advantage after outscoring the Lady Lancers (2-8, 2-5) by a 15-to-11 clip in the third period.

Federal Hocking tallied 16 points over the final eight minutes, but Eastern sealed the 47-37 victory with a 17-point fourth.

The Lady Eagles shot 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field, including 3-of-16 (18.7 percent) from three-point range, while FHHS shot 13-of-46 (28.2 percent) from the field, including 2-of-8 (25 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, Eastern shot 8-of-17 (47 percent) and Federal Hocking shot 9-of-18 (50 percent).

The Lady Lancers won the rebounding battle by a 40-to-36 count, but had 26 turnovers, five more than EHS. The Lady Eagles combined for 11 steals, nine assists and one rejection, while FHHS had eight steals, seven assists and five blocked shots.

EHS senior Alyson Bailey — who led the winning defense with four steals — posted a team-high 14 points, combining a three-pointer, a quintet of two-pointers and one free throw. Kennadi Rockhold had a dozen points and a team-best seven rebounds for the victors, while Ashton Guthrie finished with eight points, including six from long range.

Jess Parker contributed six points and five assists to the winning cause, Olivia Barber added four points, while Kelsey Casto chipped in with three markers.

FHHS sophomore Paige Tolson led all-scorers with 15 points. Hannah Rose was next with eight points for the hosts, followed by Brennah Jarvis with five, and Kylie Tabler with four. Brianna Baker and Alexis Smith scored two points apiece in the setback, while Emma Beha — who led the Lady Lancer defense with four steals and two blocks — recorded one point and a game-high nine rebounds.

Eastern will go for the season sweep of FHHS when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on Feb. 4.

The Lady Eagles return to ‘The Nest’ to host Southern on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

