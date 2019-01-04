Lady Dragons deny Gallia Academy, 70-28

CENTENARY, Ohio — So much for gracious guests.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team trailed Ohio Valley Conference guest Fairland by 28 points at halftime of Thursday night’s bout in Gallia County, and the visiting Lady Dragons rolled to a 70-28 victory.

Fairland (7-2, 3-1 OVC) never trailed in the contest, breaking the scoreless tie with a three-pointer 15 seconds into play. Gallia Academy (5-6, 1-4 OVC) was back to within a point, at 5-4, but the Lady Dragons closed the first quarter with a 16-to-4 run and a 21-8 lead.

GAHS scored the first five points of the second stanza, but managed just three more points in the period and trailed 42-16 at halftime.

The guests claimed the first 10 points of the third quarter, before GAHS scored two to make the FHS lead 52-18 with eight minutes to play.

The hosts had their best offensive period of the night in the fourth, tallying 10 points, but the Lady Dragons poured in 18 to seal the 70-28 victory.

In the setback, Gallia Academy was 10-of-37 (27 percent) from the field, including 2-of-13 (15.4 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, the victors shot 31-of-70 (44.3 percent) from the field, including 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) from beyond the arc. GAHS was 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from the free throw line, where FHS shot 1-of-2 (50 percent).

Fairland earned a 36-to-25 rebounding advantage, which included a 19-to-10 edge in offensive boards. The Blue Angels committed 31 turnovers, 17 more than their guest. The Blue and White finished with team totals of seven steals, seven assists and four rejections, while the Lady Dragons combined for 22 steals and 19 assists.

Maddy Petro and Brooklyn Hill paced the Blue Angels with nine points apiece, with Petro earning a game-high 14 rebounds. The sophomore duo also led the GAHS defense, as Hill came up with five steals and Petro rejected three shots.

Hunter Copley scored four points for the hosts, while Preslee Reed, Koren Truance and Junon Ohmura each added two points, with Ohmura earning a team-best two assists.

Harlie Lyons hit six three-pointers for the guests and led all-scorers with 18 points. Kelsie Warnock claimed 13 points and seven rebounds, while Allie Marshall had 12 points and eight boards in the win. Jenna Stone was next with nine points, followed by Haliegh Fuller with six and Miaa Howard with four.

Emma Marshall, Allie Penix, Jessica King, and Britney Thompson scored two points each for Fairland, with Thompson recording team-highs of eight assists and four steals.

Gallia Academy will try to flip the script when these teams meet in Proctorville on Jan. 31.

After hosting Vinton County on Saturday, GAHS will get back to work in the OVC at Portsmouth on Monday.

Gallia Academy freshman Preslee Reed (right) drives past Fairland’s Harlie Lyons (2), during the Lady Dragons’ 70-28 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.6-GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Preslee Reed (right) drives past Fairland’s Harlie Lyons (2), during the Lady Dragons’ 70-28 victory on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Maddy Petro (5) spins toward the basket, during the Blue Angels’ setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.6-wo-GA-Petro.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Maddy Petro (5) spins toward the basket, during the Blue Angels’ setback on Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Hunter Copley (10) drives past Fairland’s Allie Marshall (11), during Thursday’s OVC bout in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.6-wo-GA-Copley.jpg Gallia Academy senior Hunter Copley (10) drives past Fairland’s Allie Marshall (11), during Thursday’s OVC bout in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Brooklyn Hill (1), goes in for a layup in front of Fairland’s Allie Marshall (11), during the Lady Dragons’ 42-point win Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.6-wo-GA-Hill.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Brooklyn Hill (1), goes in for a layup in front of Fairland’s Allie Marshall (11), during the Lady Dragons’ 42-point win Thursday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

