Locals wrestle at Skyline Bowling meet

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Publishing area collectively came away with five weight class champions and 27 top-eight finishes on Saturday at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational hosted by Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

A total of six OVP-based programs took part in the ninth annual wrestling extravaganza, which featured 26 schools that represented several areas of the Buckeye State — as well as West Virginia.

In fact, Point Pleasant was the only OVP program not in attendance at the event, but River Valley, South Gallia, Meigs, Eastern and Wahama all joined the host Blue Devils in stringing together some impressive efforts.

Athens, however, came away with top honors as the Bulldogs posted a 19½-point victory over the field with a final tally of 267.5 points.

River Valley — which posted a tournament-best four divisional championships — ended up as the overall runner-up with 248 points, with Akron Firestone (169) and Vinton County (161) rounding out the top four positions.

Gallia Academy placed 10th overall with 132 points, while Wahama notched the remaining local title while placing 13th overall with 104 points. Eastern (90.5), Meigs (57) and South Gallia (48) respectively finished 14th, 19th and 21st overall.

The Raiders earned nine top-eight finishes, with half of those resulting in individual titles from Joseph Burns (120 pounds), Jacob Edwards (126), Will Hash (145) and Eric Weber (182) — all of whom ended the weekend with perfect 5-0 marks.

Nathan Cadle (2-2) was fourth overall at 138 pounds for RVHS, while Aiden Greene (4-1) was fifth at 170 pounds and Levi Roberts (2-3) was sixth at 106 pounds. Seth Bowman (138) and Derek Johnson (152) also finished seventh in their respective weight classes with matching 3-2 records.

The Blue Devils landed a half-dozen top-eight finishes, with Lane Pullins leading the way with a runner-up effort of 4-1 at 182 pounds. Garytt Schwall (4-1) was third at 106 pounds, while Bronson Carter placed fourth with a 3-2 mark at 152 pounds.

Brayden Easton (170) and Logan Griffith (220) were both sixth with 3-2 records in their respective weight classes, while Kenton Ramsey was seventh at 113 pounds with a 2-3 mark.

Antonio Serevicz won Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for the heavyweights for a second year in a row after claiming the 220-pound title for Wahama. Serevicz ended the day with a perfect 5-0 mark.

Trevor Hunt ended up suffering his first loss of the year and went 4-1 overall while ending the day as the 145-pound runner-up. Emma Tomlinson was also seventh for the White Falcons after a 1-3 effort at 106 pounds.

Steven Fitzgerald paced the Eagles with a third place finish at 195 pounds following a 3-1 record. Daniel Harris was next with a 2-2 mark and a fourth place effort at 160 pounds.

Ryan Ross (2-3) and Dillon Aeiker (3-2) also placed sixth for EHS in the 120- and 152-pound division, respectively.

The Marauders were paced by Levi Rafferty with a 3-1 record and a fifth place finish at 195 pounds, while Tucker Smith (145) and William Smith (182) respectively placed sixth and seventh with identical marks of 2-3 overall.

Justin Butler led the Rebels with a 4-1 record while placing fifth at 152 pounds. Chad Bostic was also 2-2 at 170 pounds while finishing seventh.

Besides River Valley, both Vinton County and Spring Valley also had multiple weight class champions as each school netted two apiece.

Wahama was joined by Logan, Thurgood Marshall, Waterford, Athens and Trimble with an individual champion each.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Saturday at Gallia Academy High School.

Wahama junior Emma Tomlinson locks in a hold on an opponent during a 106-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.3-WAH-Tomlinson.jpg Wahama junior Emma Tomlinson locks in a hold on an opponent during a 106-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Aaron Beard gains leverage on an opponent during a 195-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_1.3-WAH-Beard.jpg Wahama junior Aaron Beard gains leverage on an opponent during a 195-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

