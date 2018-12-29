Chieftains scalp Gallia Academy, 60-42

LOGAN, Ohio — You could blame it on a two-week layoff, or missing a key starter, or even the fact that it was a tough road environment.

By night’s end, however, the answer was pretty clear. These Chieftains were pretty good.

Host Logan made a 34-16 surge in the middle quarters and received a game-high 30 points from Bo Myers en route to a 60-42 decision over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team Friday night in a non-conference matchup at Jim Myers Gymnasium in Hocking County.

The visiting Blue Devils (3-3) stormed out to a quick 9-2 edge a little over three minutes into regulation, but the Chieftains (5-3) rallied a dozen unanswered points — seven of which came from Myers — while securing a 14-9 cushion after one period of play.

The Blue and White managed to cut the deficit down to a possession as Logan Blouir netted a basket at the 6:52 mark for a 14-11 contest, but the guests were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

LHS reeled off consecutive trifectas over the next 45 seconds, then Myers completed an 8-0 run with a pair of free throws that gave the Purple and White a 22-11 lead with five minutes remaining.

Both teams traded four points apiece the rest of the half, allowing Logan to secure a 26-15 intermission advantage.

Both teams committed six turnovers each in the opening half, but the hosts managed to win the battle on the boards by a 15-8 overall margin — including a 5-2 edge on the offensive glass.

Gallia Academy committed six turnovers in the third frame and also missed its first four shots as the Chieftains capped a 13-3 run with an old-fashioned 3-pointer by Wes Brooks at the 3:06 mark, extending the lead out to 39-18.

LHS also ended the final 2:43 with a small 9-7 spurt that resulted in its largest lead of the night at 48-25 headed into the finale.

A Justin McClelland trifecta capped a 12-2 Gallia Academy spurt that closed the deficit down to 50-37 with 4:47 left in regulation, but the guests never came closer from there. The Chieftains ended the game with a 10-5 run to wrap up the 18-point outcome.

The Blue Devils — who were without senior guard Cory Call, an all-league and all-district performer a year ago — ended the evening with 15 of the 29 total turnovers in the contest. The guests were also outrebounded by a 31-21 overall margin, including an 11-5 edge on the offensive glass.

Logan improved to 4-0 at home this winter, while the Blue and White fell to 2-3 in road contests. Gallia Academy has also dropped two straight and 3-of-4 overall.

Afterwards, GAHS coach Gary Harrison noted that for all of the available excuses after a 14-day layoff, it simply came down to Logan playing four pretty solid quarters of basketball.

And that, as the sixth-year mentor mentioned, ultimately made all the difference.

“It was a good atmosphere and a lot of people were looking forward to seeing this game. Our kids were up for this one and did a good job weathering the storm for a few minutes, but then came that second quarter,” Harrison said. “All five of those guys over there can shoot the three well and we had matchup problems, but their pressure on our guards really prevented us from getting the ball inside to Zach (Loveday). That was the key of the game.

“We had two weeks off and we were missing our number two scorer, but I cannot blame the loss on that. Logan just has a good team and it showed tonight.”

The Blue Devils netted 16-of-39 field goal attempts for 41 percent, including a 4-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. The guests were also 6-of-15 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Loveday posted a double-double with team-highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Caleb Henry was next with nine points, while McClelland and Logan Blouir respectively added eight and seven markers.

Blaine Carter was next with five points, while Bailey Walker completed the scoring with two points. Carter and Blouir also hauled in four and three caroms, respectively.

The Chieftains made 19-of-47 shot attempts for 40 percent, including a 7-of-21 effort from 3-point territory for 33 percent. The hosts were also 15-of-17 at the charity stripe for 88 percent.

Myers scored nine points in both the first and third stanzas and had at least five markers in each quarter of play. Colby Bell was next with nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds, while Myers also grabbed eight boards.

Caleb Bell and Teagan Myers respectively chipped in seven and six points, while Layton Cassady and Brooks completed the winning tally with five and three markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, when it travels to Coal Grove for an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 6 p.m.

