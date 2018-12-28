Lady Oaks stump River Valley, 81-26

OAK HILL, Ohio — A tough end to the 2018 campaign.

The River Valley girls basketball team never led and dropped its third straight decision on Thursday night during an 81-26 setback to host Oak Hill in a non-conference contest in Jackson County.

The Lady Raiders (4-8) were in a 7-2 hole just two minutes into regulation, but the guests struggled with turnovers and missed shot attempts as the Lady Oaks (9-1) made a 17-4 charge to secure a 24-6 advantage eight minutes into regulation.

The Silver and Black were never closer as OHHS went on a 12-2 surge for its largest lead of the half at 36-8 with 1:19 remaining, but RVHS broke out of its funk with a 9-0 run to enter intermission trailing 36-17.

Oak Hill made a 6-0 run over the opening four minutes of the second half to increase its lead to 42-17, but Savannah Reese capped a quick 4-2 spurt that allowed River Valley to close back to within 44-21 with 2:55 remaining.

The Red and Black, however, ended the third canto with nine straight points and took a commanding 53-21 advantage into the finale.

The Lady Oaks completed a 32-0 run by scoring the first 23 points of the fourth, which ballooned the lead out to 76-21 following a Macy Mullett basket with 1:53 remaining.

Beth Gillman ended the Lady Raiders’ drought with a basket at the 1:32 mark, but Baylee Howell followed with a trifecta that gave the hosts their largest lead of the game at 79-23 with 44 seconds left.

River Valley ended regulation with a small 3-2 spurt to wrap up the 55-point outcome.

The guests made 10 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-8 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Hannah Jacks paced RVHS with eight points, followed by Reese with seven points and Beth Gillman with six markers. Kaylee Tucker and Sierra Somerville completed the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

The Lady Oaks netted 36 total field goals — including five trifectas — and were also 4-of-11 at the charity stripe for 36 percent.

OHHS had nine different players reach the scoring column, with Caitlyn Brisker leading the way with a game-high 28 points — with a dozen of those coming in the opening stanza.

Olivia Clarkson was next with 12 points, followed by Brooke Howard and Kasey Riley with 10 markers apiece.

Chloe Chambers and Payton Crabtree were next with respective efforts of seven and six points, while Howell and Emily Doss each chipped in three points. Mullett completed the winning tally with two markers.

River Valley returns to action Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, when it travels to Belpre for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

River Valley freshman Lauren Twyman (20) applies pressure to an Oak Hill player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.30-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley freshman Lauren Twyman (20) applies pressure to an Oak Hill player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Kelsey Brown (32) releases a shot attempt over an Oak Hill defender during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_RV-Brown.jpg River Valley senior Kelsey Brown (32) releases a shot attempt over an Oak Hill defender during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley defenders Destiny Dotson and Kaylee Tucker prevent an Oak Hill player from getting to the basket during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_RV-Defense.jpg River Valley defenders Destiny Dotson and Kaylee Tucker prevent an Oak Hill player from getting to the basket during the second half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Oak Hill, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

