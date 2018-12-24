Lady Falcons top Ravenswood, 49-40

MASON, W.Va. — Feeling festive.

The Wahama girls basketball team enters the Christmas break riding a two-game winning streak after posting a 49-40 victory over visiting Ravenswood on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (4-2) used a balanced attack to build an early 13-9 first quarter advantage and ultimately never looked back while rolling on to a nine-point triumph over the Red Devilettes (1-6).

Emma Gibbs scored six points inside as WHS established its four-point first quarter lead, then Lauren Noble poured in six points during a 14-10 second period run that led to a 27-19 edge headed into the break.

RHS made its big charge in the third period as the guests made an 8-4 push to close to within 31-27, but the Lady Falcons closed regulation with an 18-13 spurt to wrap up the 49-40 outcome.

Hannah Rose paced Wahama with a game-high 19 points, followed by Gibbs and Torre VanMatre with nine and eight markers respectively. Noble was next seven points, while Harley Roush and Baylee Bumgarner wrapped things up with three points each.

Shelby Howard and Libby Hall paced Ravenswood with 14 points apiece, followed by Lydia Alfred with nine points and Hannah Smith with two markers. Kierra Curtis completed the RHS tally with one point.

Wahama returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, when it travels to Mercerville for a TVC Hocking contest against South Gallia at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

