Rebels 7th at Huntington Holiday meet

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The South Gallia wrestling team earned a half-dozen top-four finishes and placed seventh overall Friday at the 2018 Huntington Holiday Classic hosted by Huntington Ross High School in Ross County.

The Rebels didn’t come away with any weight class champions, but the Red and Gold did have one runner-up and a quartet of third place efforts en route to a final tally of 136 points.

The host Huntsmen won the team championship with 283 points, while Jackson (255) and Trimble (236) rounded out the top three spots in the final 12-team standings.

Tanner Dennison landed a second place finish in the heavyweight division with a 4-1 overall mark that included three pinfalls. Wyatt Rapp was also third in the same weight class with a 3-1 record and two pinfalls.

Chad Bostic was third at 170 pounds with a 3-2 record and two pinfalls. Justin Butler (152) and Kenny Siders (160) also had identical third place finishes that included 2-2 marks and a pinfall apiece.

Dustin Bainter also came away with fourth in the 220-pound division with a 2-3 record and two pinfall wins.

Huntington Ross and Adena led the way with four individual champions each, followed by Trimble with three. West Union, Fairland and Wellston also scored a title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Huntington Holiday Classic held Friday at Huntington Ross High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

