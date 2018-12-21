Wildcats fall at WCCS, 90-56

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Another tough night on the road.

The Hannan boys basketball team dropped its second straight decision in a three-day span on Thursday following a 90-56 setback to host Wood County Christian in a non-conference matchup of Wildcats.

HHS (2-4) fell into a 27-11 hole through eight minutes of play and ultimately never recovered as WCCS (6-4) posted three consecutive 20-point periods en route to a commanding 78-44 advantage headed into the finale.

Both groups of Wildcats mustered a dozen points apiece down the stretch to wrap up the 34-point outcome. Wood County Christian also led 49-27 at the intermission.

Hannan made 21 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also sank 12 free throws in the setback.

Dalton Coleman led the guests with 15 points, with eight of those coming in the second frame. Casey Lowery was next with 14 points, while Ryan Hall and Andrew Gillispie respectively chipped in nine and seven markers.

Chandler Starkey contributed six points, while Logan Barker and Jason Hudnall completed things with three and two points.

The hosts had 11 different players reach the scoring column and made 38 total field goals — including eight 3-pointers — while also netting six charity tosses.

Garrett Napier produced 13 first quarter points and led all scorers with 26 points in three periods of work, while Sam Cremeans and Camden Huck both produced 16 points each for the hosts.

Trey Davis and Tucker Dougherty were next with nine and six points, followed by Michael Cline and Ryder Davis with five markers apiece.

Ethan Thibault, Austin Simmons and Hadden Thibault each chipped in two points, while Max Crum completed the winning tally with one point.

Hannan completed its 2018 portion of the regular season schedule on Friday at Wayne, the fourth game for the Wildcats this week. Hannan will return to action on Jan. 4, 2019, when it hosts Wayne in a rematch at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

