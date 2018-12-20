Lady Knights knock off Scott, 55-36

MADISON, W.Va. — Finally on the right side of the scoreboard.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team shot 60 percent from the field and had three players reach double figures on Wednesday night en route to a 55-36 victory over host Scott in a non-conference contest in Boone County.

The Lady Knights (1-6) had their most productive performance of the season as the guests stormed out to a 13-8 first quarter advantage and never looked back.

Lanea Cochran had six points in each of the first two frames, and Allison Henderson tacked on eight points during a 16-8 second period surge that gave the Red and Black a 29-16 cushion at the break.

The Lady Skyhawks (1-6) managed to keep things competitive out of halftime, but PPHS still strung together an 11-10 spurt that increased the lead to 40-26 headed into the finale.

Henderson completed a career-high performance with a dozen points in the fourth during a 15-10 run that wrapped up 19-point outcome.

The Lady Knights netted 25-of-42 field goal attempts overall, including a 4-of-5 effort from behind the arc for 80 percent. The guests were also 1-of-4 at the free throw line for 25 percent.

Henderson led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Cochran with a double-double performance of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Warner also had 10 markers for the victors.

DaNayla Ward was next with six points, while Nancy Vettese completed things with three points. Vettese also had seven rebounds and a team-best four assists. Henderson also came away with three steals.

Scott netted 11 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 10-of-17 at the charity stripe for 59 percent.

Brooke Burns paced SHS with eight points, followed by Hannah Boyd, Chloe Older and Gracie Ferrell with six markers apiece.

Emma Harmon was next with four points, while Diana Birchfield and Alli Matthews respectively added three and two markers. Shea Miller completed the losing tally with a single point.

Point Pleasant traveled to Gallia Academy on Thursday and returns to action Thursday and Friday when it participates in the 2018 Sissonville Holiday Tournament.

