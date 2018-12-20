Fairview tames Wildcats, 68-25

ASHLAND, Ky. — A valley following a peak.

After knocking off Wirt County just 24 hours earlier, the Hannan boys basketball team struggled on the road Tuesday night during a 68-25 setback to host Fairview in a non-conference matchup in the Bluegrass State.

The visiting Wildcats (2-3) had troubles from the opening tip as senior guard Dalton Coleman — the team’s leading scorer — picked up four personal fouls in the first half, which basically left the Blue and White playing catch-up all night long.

The Eagles (3-5) built a 19-2 advantage eight minutes into regulation, then made a 13-9 second quarter run en route to a 32-11 halftime lead.

The hosts followed with a 22-9 surge in the third frame for a 54-20 edge, then closed regulation on a 14-5 run to wrap up the 43-point outcome.

The Wildcats netted eight field goals — including a pair of trifectas — and also made seven free throws in the setback.

Chandler Starkey paced HHS with 13 points, followed by Coleman with four points. Jason Hudnall and Devrick Burris were next with three markers apiece, while Casey Lowery completed things with two points.

FHS hit 28 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also made seven charity tosses while having 11 different players reach the scoring column.

Garrett Green led the host with a game-high 14 points, followed by Jaxon Manning with 12 points and Terrick Smith with 10 markers. Jay Ferguson and Noah King also chipped in eight and six points, respectively.

Hannan was at Wood County Christian on Thursday and heads to Wayne on Friday night.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

