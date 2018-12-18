Wahama tops Lady Lancers, 57-44

MASON, W.Va. — Good start. Good finish.

The Wahama girls basketball team led wire-to-wire and held visiting Federal Hocking scoreless in the first quarter while rolling to a 57-44 victory on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (3-2, 3-2 TVC Hocking) received a career-high performance from sophomore Harley Roush, who tallied five of her game-high 19 points during a first quarter run that gave the hosts a 10-0 advantage.

The Lady Lancers (2-6, 2-3) countered with a trio of 3-pointers in the second frame, but the Red and White also produced nine points en route to maintaining a double-digit lead headed into the break.

Hannah Rose poured in seven points as both Roush and Torre VanMatre added four points apiece during a pivotal 20-12 third quarter surge that amounted to a 39-21 cushion entering the finale.

Paige Tolson — who was held scoreless in the first half — poured in eight of her team-high 17 points during a 23-18 rally attempt, but the Maroon and Gold ultimately ran out of time in the 13-point outcome.

The Lady Falcons netted 19 total field goals — including a single trifecta — while sinking 18-of-25 free throw attempts for 72 percent.

Rose followed Roush with 18 points, with 15 of those coming in the second half. Emma Gibbs was next with a dozen markers, while VanMatre and Alesia Barnitz completed the winning tally with respective efforts of six and two points.

Fed Hock made 12 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 13-of-25 at the charity stripe for 52 percent.

Brennah Jarvis and Kylie Tabler followed Tolson with eight points apiece, while Emma Beha and Alexis Smith respectively added six and five markers.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it welcomes Miller for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

