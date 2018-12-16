Lady Pioneers push past Meigs, 54-45

WAYNE, W.Va. — Win or lose, the Lady Marauders are battle tested.

The Meigs girls basketball fell by a 54-45 tally to non-conference host Wayne on Saturday at WHS, with the Lady Pioneers sinking 24-of-31 free throws to stay unbeaten on the season.

Meigs (6-3) — which was just 4-of-14 from the line in the loss — trailed by five points, at 16-11, eight minutes into play. Wayne (5-0) held MHS to just five points in the second period, as the hosts headed into the half with a 27-16 advantage.

The Lady Marauders cut their deficit back to single digits, at 34-26, headed into the fourth quarter, and scored 19 points over the final eight minutes. Wayne, however, tallied 20, half of which came from the free throw line, to seal the 54-45 triumph.

MHS senior Kassidy Betzing sank nine field goals on her way to a game-best 19 points. Marissa Noble earned six points on a pair of three-pointers, while Madison Fields and Taylor Swartz finished with five points apiece.

Mallory Hawley contributed four points to the Lady Marauder cause, while Becca Pullins and Alyssa Smith finished with three apiece.

The hosts finished with four players in double figures, led by Lakyn Adkins with 14 points. Whitney Sansom scored 13 in the win, Haley Wallace added 11, while Sara Hooks marked 10. The winning total was capped off by Alanna Eves with seven points and Jamisne Tabor with one.

After a trip to Wellston on Monday, Meigs will be back on its home court to face Athens on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

