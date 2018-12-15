Tomcats fend off Wahama, 49-37

MASON, W.Va. — It was hardly beginner’s luck.

Trimble made a pivotal 15-4 second quarter surge and held the Wahama boys basketball team scoreless over the final 4:58 of that span, ultimately allowing the guests to break away for a 49-37 victory on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Tomcats (1-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) were making a late season debut after finishing as the Division VII state runners-up in football two weeks ago, but the guests managed to keep pace with the White Falcons (0-4, 0-2) after coming to a 10-all tie eight minutes in.

The hosts fell behind 12-10 a minute into the second frame, but a pair of Jacob Lloyd baskets gave Wahama its final lead of the night at 14-12 with 4:59 remaining in the half.

THS, however, hit 5-of-9 shots in the second frame and went on a 13-0 charge over the final 3:58, giving the Tomcats a comfortable 25-14 advantage at the break.

Jonathan Frye hit a field goal 17 seconds into the third canto, allowing the White Falcons to close the gap down to nine points. WHS ended up never being closer the rest of the way.

Trimble answered by hitting 5-of-8 shot attempts over the next five minutes as part of a 14-4 run that extended the lead out to 39-20 with 2:45 remaining.

Wahama ended the period on a 4-1 run to close to within 40-24 headed into the finale, then missed seven straight shot attempts and had three turnovers before coming away with their first made basket with 1:11 left in the contest.

The Tomcats led by 18 points (47-29) following a Brayden Weber basket with 2:35 remaining, but the hosts ended regulation on an 8-2 spurt that wrapped up the 12-point outcome.

Trimble outrebounded WHS by a 33-19 overall margin, including a 10-3 edge on the offensive glass. The guests committed 19 turnovers, one more than the White Falcons.

Wahama — which played without injured starters Dakota Belcher and Jacob Warth inside — connected on 13-of-39 shot attempts for 33 percent, including a 4-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-17 at the free throw line for 41 percent.

Abrahm Pauley led Wahama with 16 points and six rebounds, followed by Lloyd with nine points and both Frye and Brady Bumgarner with five markers apiece. Brayden Davenport completed the scoring with two points.

Lloyd hauled in four boards and Frye also grabbed three caroms in the setback.

Trimble netted 17-of-38 field goal attempts for 45 percent, including a 3-of-7 effort from 3-point range for 43 percent. The Tomcats also made 12-of-25 charity tosses for 48 percent.

Jeremiah Brown paced THS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Brayden Weber with 16 points and Cameron Kittle with five markers to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Wahama returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Hemlock for a TVC Hocking matchup with Miller at 7 p.m.

Wahama senior Abrahm Pauley (12) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Friday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest against Trimble at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_WAH-Pauley.jpg Wahama senior Abrahm Pauley (12) releases a shot attempt during the first half of Friday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest against Trimble at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Adam Groves catches a pass at the elbow during the first half of Friday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest against Trimble at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_WAH-Groves.jpg Wahama junior Adam Groves catches a pass at the elbow during the first half of Friday night’s TVC Hocking boys basketball contest against Trimble at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.