Marauders fall at Alexander, 64-53

ALBANY, Ohio — The roller-coaster start continues.

The Meigs boys basketball team is back to .500 on the year, after dropping a 64-53 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander on Friday in Athens County.

Meigs (3-3, 1-1 TVC Ohio) — which has alternated wins and losses to this point in the season — trailed by double-digits eight minutes into play, as Alexander (4-0, 2-0) started with a 16-to-6 run.

The Marauders snapped out of it and outscored the Spartans by a 15-to-12 count in the second period, making the AHS lead 28-21 at halftime.

The hosts’ advantage was back to double digits, at 43-31, after the third period, in which Alexander outscored Meigs by a 15-to-10 clip.

The Marauders poured in 22 points over the final eight minutes, but the Spartans scored 21 to seal the 64-53 triumph and stay unbeaten.

The Maroon and Gold made 19-of-53 (35.8 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, Alexander shot 19-of-42 (45.2 percent) from the field, including 3-of-12 (25 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, Meigs was 9-of-11 (81.8 percent), while AHS was 23-of-29 (79.3 percent).

Alexander outrebounded Meigs by a 34-to-28 clip. The Maroon and Gold had team totals of six assists, five steals, one block and 15 turnovers, while AHS finished with nine assists, six steals, four rejections and 13 turnovers.

Zach Bartrum led the Marauders with 14 points, half of which came from the charity stripe. Weston Baer posted 13 points and four assists for the guests, while Coulter Cleland hit a team-best three triples and finished with a dozen markers.

Nick Lilly scored six points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds for Meigs, Cooper Darst added four points, while Wyatt Hoover and Ty Bartrum chipped in with two points apiece.

Dylan Mecum led the victors with 16 points, including six from long range. Caleb Terry finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, JK Kearns added 12 points, while Kam Riley marked eight points and a team-best three assists.

Matt Brown ended up with seven points, Stone Markins-Irwin came in with three, Luke Chapman scored two, while Kaleb Easley and Trey Schaller finished with a point apiece.

Meigs will have its chance to avenge this setback on Jan. 18 in Rocksprings.

The Marauders will be back on the court at Vinton County on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

