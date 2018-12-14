Meigs marches past Lady Raiders, 55-23

BIDWELL, Ohio — That Lady Marauder defense did it again.

For the third time this season, the Meigs girls basketball team has held an opponent to 25-or-fewer points, as the Lady Marauders put together its best defensive performance yet on Thursday evening in Gallia County, claiming a 55-23 victory over Tri-Valley Conference host River Valley.

The Lady Marauders (6-2, 2-2 TVC Ohio) and the Lady Raiders (3-5, 0-4) were tied at nine after eight minutes of play, but the Maroon and Gold went on a 19-to-5 run in the second period and enjoyed a 28-14 advantage at halftime.

The guests added three points to the margin before the finale, outscoring the Silver and Black by a 10-7 tally in the third quarter. Meigs went on to seal the 55-23 triumph with a 17-to-2 fourth quarter run.

In the win, MHS was 11-of-21 (52.3 percent) from the free throw line, where RVHS was 6-of-16 (37.5 percent).

Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing led all-scorers with 15 points, coming on one triple, a quartet of two-pointers and four more free throws. Taylor Swartz had eight points in the win, Marissa Noble and Mallory Hawley added seven apiece, while Becca Pullins marked six.

Madison Fields contributed five points to the winning cause, Bre Lilly chipped in with four, Alyssa Smith added two, and Jerrica Smith scored one.

Savannah Reese made two three-pointers and led River Valley with seven points. Hannah Jacks tallied four points for the hosts, while Kelsey Brown, Lauren Twyman and Beth Gillman scored three each. The RVHS total was capped off by Kaylee Gillman with two points and Cierra Roberts with one.

These teams will do battle again on Jan. 28 in Meigs County.

Following its trip to Wayne on Saturday, Meigs is set to resume TVC Ohio play on Monday at Wellston. After visiting South Gallia on Saturday, RVHS will entertain non-league rival Gallia Academy on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.