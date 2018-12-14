Blue Angels fall to South Point, 63-35

CENTENARY, Ohio — Apparently both good things and bad things come in fours.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered its fourth straight setback on Thursday at its home gymnasium, as Ohio Valley Conference guest South Point claimed a 63-35 triumph for its fourth straight victory.

Gallia Academy (3-4, 1-3 OVC) sank a trio of three-pointers in the opening stanza, but still trailed by an 18-11 count at the end of the quarter. The Lady Pointers (4-0, 3-0) outscored GAHS by a 21-to-13 clip in the second quarter, as the guests extended their advantage to 39-24 at the break.

The South Point defense locked down the second half, as SPHS outscored the Blue Angels by a 13-to-6 clip in the third quarter to make the margin 52-30 with eight minutes remaining.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Pointers went on an 11-to-5 game-clinching run, capping off the 63-30 win.

The Blue Angels made 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) free throws in the setback, while SPHS was 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) from the line.

GAHS was led by senior Hunter Copley with 14 points, coming on a trio of two-pointers, a pair of triples and two free throws. Abby Cremeans also hit two trifectas and ended with eight points, while Maddy Petro wound up with seven. Junon Ohmara and Koren Truance rounded out the hosts’ total with four and two points respectively.

SPHS junior Emilee Whitt drained five three-pointers and led all-scorers with 24 points. Emilee Carey added 13 points for the guests, Maddy Khounlavong and Kate Mundy scored 11 apiece, while Ashley Perkey chipped in with four.

The Blue Angels will have another crack at the Lady Pointers when these teams meet in South Point on Jan. 28.

Next, the Blue and White face a non-conference rival and a road test, as they visit River Valley on Monday.

