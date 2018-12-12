Eagles roll past South Gallia, 60-47

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Wrong sport, but it was still a big run up the middle.

The Eastern boys basketball team used a 34-18 surge in the second and third quarters on Tuesday night to secure a 60-47 victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at the Eagle’s Nest in Meigs County.

The host Eagles (3-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) managed to build an early 12-10 first quarter advantage, despite the fact that Braxton Hardy scored eight quick points for the Rebels (2-2, 1-1) in the opening canto.

Hardy, however, was held scoreless over the next two frames, and the Green and White made the most of that opportunity as EHS got three trifectas from Ryan Dill as part of an 18-11 run that led to a 30-21 intermission advantage.

Dill hit two more 3-pointers during an eight-point third that saw the hosts go on a pivotal 16-7 surge that extended the Eagle lead out to 46-28 entering the fourth.

Hardy and Garrett Saunders respectively scored eight and seven points in the finale as part of a 19-14 SGHS run, but the Red and Gold ultimately ran out of time in the 13-point outcome.

The Eagles made 24 total field goals — including seven 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-10 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Dill led the hosts with a game-high 17 points, followed by Isaiah Fish with 13 points and Mason Dishong with 10 markers.

Colton Reynolds and Garrett Barringer were next with six points apiece, while Sharp Facemyer was next with four points.

Blaine Facemyer and Noah Browning completed the winning tally with respective totals of three points and one point.

The Rebels netted 18 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 5-of-12 at the charity stripe for 42 percent.

Hardy led the guests with 16 points, followed by C.J. Mayse with 10 points and Saunders with nine markers.

Eli Ellis and Kyle Northup were next with four points each, while Nick Hicks and Bryce Nolan respectively wrapped things up with three points and one point.

Eastern returns to TVC Hocking action Friday when it travels to Belpre for a 6 p.m. contest.

The Rebels host Federal Hocking on Friday in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

