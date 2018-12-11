Rebels 3rd at Paul Blazer meet

ASHLAND, Ky. — Good things come in threes.

The South Gallia wrestling program came away three individual champions and third place overall on Saturday at the 2018 Tomcat Invitational held at Paul Blazer High School in the Bluegrass State.

The Rebels — in their third year of existence — had a half-dozen top-six performances and five weight class finalists at the 11-team event, which allowed the Red and Gold to post a third place team tally of 169 points.

Sheldon Clark won the event with 197.5 points, edging out host Paul Blazer (192) for the overall top spot.

SCHS, PBHS and the Rebels each came away with an event-high three divisional champions, while Lincoln County and Spring Valley earned two titles apiece. There were no entrants for the 106-pound weight class, so only 13 divisional competitions were held.

Justin Butler (160), Chad Bostic (170) and Kenny Siders (182) went unbeaten while winning their respective weight class crowns. Butler and Bostic each went 5-0 overall with four pinfalls, while Siders scored four pinfalls en route to a 4-0 mark.

Jacob Birtcher was the 138-pound runner-up with a 3-1 record that included three pinfall wins. Tanner Dennison was also second in the heavyweight division with four pinfalls and a 4-1 mark.

Caleb Johnson also came away with sixth place at 195 pounds, while Jessica Luther was eighth overall at 132 pounds.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Tomcat Invitational held Saturday at Paul Blazer High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

