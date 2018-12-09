Point wins Jason Eades Memorial

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va — It wasn’t perfect, but it was about as close to perfect as you might ever see.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team posted a 105-7 record individually while also allowing just 36 total points through eight competitions en route to winning the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals tournament this past weekend in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks scored at least 63 points as a team in each of their eight head-to-head bouts, which included a trio of 80-point shutouts against Liberty Raleigh (82-0), North Marion (80-0) and Nicholas County (83-0).

Point’s closest win was a 63-9 decision over Cabell Midland, and the Red and Black also claimed sizable victories over Grafton (67-9), Oak Hill (67-6), Riverside (68-6) and Saint Albans (64-6).

The Big Blacks had nine different grapplers complete the weekend unbeaten in 14 separate weight classes, including 8-0 finishes by MacKandle Freeman (106), Isaac Short (113), Derek Raike (126), Justin Bartee (132), Mitchell Freeman (145), Wyatt Wilson (152), Zac Samson (160) and Juan Marquez (195).

George Smith also went perfect at the two-day event with a 7-0 mark at 138 pounds.

Chris Smith (120), Logan Southall (170) and Dakota Moses (220) each had 7-1 records in their respective divisions, while Nazar Abbas (182) and Wyatt Stanley (285) ended the weekend with identical 6-2 marks.

Saint Albans was the overall runner-up in the 24-team event, while Riverside, Cabell Midland and Musselman rounded out the top five positions. It was the second time in three years that Point Pleasant won the team title in the 13th annual event.

River Valley ended the weekend with a 5-3 overall mark and placed 10th overall, while Wahama and Point Pleasant Black respectively finished 20th and 21st overall.

The Raiders posted a collective 58-54 overall record in their eight head-to-head events, which included wins over Bishop Fenwick (69-11), Grafton (42-36), Shady Spring (38-33), Wahama (66-18) and defending champion Greenbrier East (39-27).

The Silver and Black dropped team decisions to Saint Albans (52-30), Wirt County (40-33) and George Washington (45-28).

Nathan Cadle (138), Will Hash (152) and Eric Weber (182) led the Raiders with identical 7-1 marks, followed by Jake Edwards (126) and Ryan Weber with matching records of 6-2.

Aiden Greene went 5-3 overall at 170 pounds, while Joe Burns was 3-1 at 120 pounds before ending the weekend early with an injury.

Levi Roberts (113), Alex Williams (195) and Chris Goheen (285) also had 4-4 marks in their respective weight classes.

Trevor Hunt (145) posted a perfect 8-0 mark for the White Falcons, while Antonio Serevicz (220) went 6-0 before ending the weekend early with an injury.

The PPHS Black squad ended the weekend with a 4-5 team mark. Parker Henderson (106) and Riley Oliver (145) each finished the weekend with unblemished 9-0 records.

Point Pleasant senior George Smith locks in a hold on a Saint Albans grappler during a 138-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.11-PP-GSmith.jpg Point Pleasant senior George Smith locks in a hold on a Saint Albans grappler during a 138-pound match Saturday at the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

