Eagles finish 8th at Warren

VINCENT, Ohio — A pair of silver medals and an eighth-place overall finish.

With a two runner-up finishers, the Eastern wrestling team claimed eighth out of 12 teams in the Hickory Grove Market Invitational on Saturday at Warren High School.

New Lexington won the event with a total of 412, a full 194 ahead of second place Maysville. Jackson was third at 212, followed by the host Warriors at 200, Morgan at 161 and Athens at 111. Waterford was seventh with a score of 110.5, 6.5 ahead of the Eagles.

Rounding out the field were Fort Frye with 97, Marietta with 73, Belpre with 63 and Federal Hocking with 38.

Leading Eastern with second place finishes were junior Daniel Harris and sophomore Steven Fitzgerald. Both Eagles were 4-1, Harris in the 160-pound weight class, and Fitzgerald at 220.

Also going 4-1 for EHS was 152-pound senior Dillon Aeiker, who wound up with fifth place in the division. Harris, Fitzgerald and Aeiker each improve to 8-2 on the season.

Ryan Ross was 1-4 en route to a fifth place mark at 120 pounds for the Eagles, while Blake Newland took sixth at 152 with a 2-3 mark. Nick Little was 2-3 for a seventh place finish at 220 pounds, while Ethan Kline came in 8th at 285 pounds with a 1-4 record.

The Eagles are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday at Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.