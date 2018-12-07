Point lands 7 on AA football team

WHEELING, W.Va. — Seven members of the Point Pleasant football team were named to the 2018 Class AA all-state team, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

The Big Blacks — who went 9-2 this past fall while advancing to the second round of the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year — had three players chosen to either the first or second teams, as well as having two special honorable mention picks and a pair of honorable mention selections.

Seniors Cason Payne and Josh Wamsley were repeat selections to the list. Payne was named to the first team as a utility player on defense for a second straight postseason, while Wamsley — a second team utility defender a year ago — was chosen as a second team defensive back.

Senior Trevon Franklin also earned second team accolades on offense as an offensive lineman.

Senior lineman Devon Burris and junior running back Brady Adkins were special honorable mention choices, while juniors Nate Barth and Gabe Hall — a pair of linemen — were honorable mention selections.

The Big Blacks landed seven players on the all-state squad for a third year in a row and also for the fourth time in five seasons.

Connor Neal of Fairmont Senior was named the first team captain on offense and Juice Edwards of Bluefield was the first team captain of the defense.

Evan Rose of PikeView was named the second team captain on offense and Don Woodworth of Keyser was the second team captain on defense.

2018 WVSWA Class AA football team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Connor Neal, Fairmont Senior (captain).

WR: Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central; Abe Farrow, Oak Hill.

RB: Jake Bowen, Bridgeport; Ghovan Davidson, Robert C. Byrd; Donavan Kirby, Weir; Ethan Payne, Poca.

OL: Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior; Robert Arnold, Robert C. Byrd; Jacob Huff, Winfield; Mason Walker, Bluefield; Will Dean, Nitro.

K: Kaulin Parris, Bluefield.

UTIL: Jacob Hartman, Petersburg; Will Hackney, Sissonville.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Sean Martin, Bluefield; Austin Sponaugle, Bridgeport; Terymykal Alexander, Shady Spring; Tyler Komorowski, Weir.

LB: Daniel Romans, Elkins; Hunter Moore, Lincoln; Mike Bartram, Wayne; Arnold Martin, Bluefield; Jared Sagraves, Nicholas County.

DB: Bronson Skeens, Poca; Juice Edwards, Bluefield (captain); Elijah Posey, Fairmont Senior.

UTIL: Sebastian Spencer, Weir; Rhett Heston, Fairmont Senior.

P/UTIL: Cason Payne, Point Pleasant.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Daylin Goad, Mingo Central.

WR: Jake Pitman, Fairmont Senior; Mayson Miller, Sissonville; Luke LeRose, Nicholas County.

RB – J.J. Davis, Bluefield; Evan Rose, PikeView (captain); Desmond Fluharty, North Marion.

OL: Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Bluefield; Magnus Sheets, Fairmont Senior; Trevon Franklin, Point Pleasant; Nathan Pettus, Bluefield; Johnny Adkins, Wayne.

K: Jared Griffith, Lewis County.

UTIL: Khori Bass, Oak Hill; Zach Taylor, Oak Glen.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Don Woodworth, Keyser (captain); Jaden Marino, Robert C. Byrd; Colton Groves, Nicholas County.

LB: Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover; Seth Whitt, Chapmanville; Jacob O’Dell, Nicholas County; Trey Pancake, Bridgeport.

DB: Freddie Dawson, River View; Monroe Mohler, James Monroe; Reggie Redman, Keyser; Josh Wamsley, Point Pleasant.

UTIL: Chucky Felder, Logan; Owen McClanahan, Poca; Dalton Pollack, Frankfort.

P/UTIL – Reed Reitter, Weir.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Adkins, Point Pleasant; Caleb Bish, Grafton; Caleb Bower, Wyoming East; Tyler Bragg, Shady Spring; Nicko Burgess, Independence; Devon Burris, Point Pleasant; Danny Bush, Roane County; Haven Chapman, Shady Spring; Nick Chaney, Oak Glen; Jaden Clarkson, James Monroe; Brady Clay, Keyser; Chase Collier, Philip Barbour; Nick Collier, Chapmanville; John Covert, Winfield; Joel Cruickshanks, Clay County; Andrew Deal, Nicholas County; Isaac Dean, Wayne; Breeden Gilbert, Fairmont Senior; Michael Hall, Logan; D’Andre Hallaway, Bridgeport; Travis Honaker, Oak Hill; Colton Hovermale, Lincoln; Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield; Jacob Justice, River View; Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd; Nate Kowalski, Fairmont Senior; Nic Kuhn, Lewis County; Dalton Malcomb, North Marion; Shawntez Matthews, Logan; Jake McCoy, Weir; Seth McKinney, Liberty; Dakota Meadows, Poca; Ryan Metzgar, Lewis County; Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior; Doug Morral, Petersburg; Blake Moore, Grafton; Cody Moore, James Monroe; Drake Mullins, Bluefield; Brock Muncy, Man; Tanner Owens, Wayne; Phil Oxley, Chapmanville; Exavier Posey, Fairmont Senior; Jarrad Price, Lincoln County; Jaden Rollyson, Liberty Harrison; Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville; Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; JD Smith, Fairmont Senior; Cody Spring, Bridgeport; Matt Stone, Poca; Austin Storey, Elkins; Ethan Travis, Oak Glen; Tanner Walls, Lincoln County; Hunter Williams, Independence; Tyce Wisnewski, Petersburg; Caleb Wynn, Clay County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Connor Adams, Oak Glen; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Nate Barth, Point Pleasant; Chase Berry, Chapmanville; Erick Bevil, Shady Spring; Ronnell Blevins, Bluefield; Chase Brown, Winfield; Daniel Browning, Man; Chance Burdette, Elkins; Trevor Cayton, Grafton; Jacob Clevenger, North Marion; Nathan Clifton, Fairmont Senior; Garrett Conaway, North Marion; David Blanco, Frankfort; Zhantei Calloway, Nitro; Jay Cook, Poca; Seth Davis, Liberty Harrison; Damien Gonzales, Philip Barbour; Nathan Gordon, Liberty Raleigh; Erick Grimmett, Man; Gabe Hall, Point Pleasant; Aaron Harmon, Shady Spring; Gunner Harmon, Wayne; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Josh Huffman, Roane County; Cole Hughart, Sissonville; Josh Jackson, Oak Hill; Colton Kennedy, River View; Michael Lemley, Oak Glen; Jalen Lewis, James Monroe; Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Nick Marley, Frankfort; Jonathan Massie, Grafton; Devon Matzdorff, Wayne; Carson McComas, Lincoln County; Seth McIntyre, Liberty Harrison; Hayden Miller, Independence; Sam Milton, Man; Billy Mitchem, Mingo Central; Jansen Moreland, Frankfort; Alex Oates, Keyser; Dominick Owens, Fairmont Senior; Toni Ovalle, Oak Hill; Lance Payton, Fairmont Senior; Jacob Perry, Keyser; Grant Postlethwait, East Fairmont; Logan Price, PikeView; Austin Ray, Mingo Central; Dalton Roberts, River View; Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd; Dakota Rohrbaugh, Petersburg; Peyton Sindledecker, Petersburg; Trenton Sorah, Scott; Zach Spencer, Herbert Hoover; Andrew Sponaugle, Robert C. Byrd; Michael Starkey, Roane County; Deacon Stearns, Liberty Harrison; Andrew Stutler, Clay County; Thomas Talkington, Elkins; Dillon Taylor, Poca; Johnny Trail, Winfield; Robbie Valenti, Weir; Michael Watkins, Bridgeport; Hunter Watts, Wayne; Carson Winkie, Bridgeport.

Point Pleasant senior Cason Payne (7) releases a pass to junior Brady Adkins (26) during a Class AA opening round playoff game against Mingo Central on Nov. 10 at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

