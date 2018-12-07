Ironton turns back Blue Angels, 69-33

IRONTON, Ohio — You can’t win them all.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered its first setback of the season on Thursday in Lawrence County, as Ohio Valley Conference host Ironton defeated the Blue Angels by a 69-33 count.

The Lady Tigers (2-1, 2-1 OVC) outscored Gallia Academy (3-1, 1-1) by nine points in each of the first two quarters, leading 17-8 eight minutes in and 31-13 at halftime.

The Blue Angels’ best offensive quarter of the night was the third, in which they scored 11,. However, IHS tallied 19 in the period and led 50-24 with eight minutes to play. Ironton used a 19-to-9 run to cap off the 69-33 victory.

IHS made 2-of-4 (50 percent) free throws in the win, while the Blue and White were 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the line.

GAHS senior Hunter Copley led the guests with 13 points, including the team’s only three-pointer. Maddy Petro was next with 12 points, followed by Brooklyn Hill with four. Junon Ohmara and Abby Cremeans rounded out the Blue Angel scoring with two points apiece.

Haylee Stevens led Ironton with 20 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc. Riley Schreck hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Jada Rogers made two triples and finished with 10 points.

Lydia Hannan had seven points for the victors, Kameren Arden and Samantha Lafon had six each, Ellie Williams chipped in with five, while Sophie Caines ended with two markers.

Gallia Academy will look for revenge when the Lady Tigers visit Gallia County on Jan. 21.

After a non-conference clash at Meigs on Saturday, GAHS will get back to work in the OVC at Coal Grove on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

