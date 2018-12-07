Lady Raiders fall at Wellston, 62-37

WELLSTON, Ohio — At least that week is over.

The River Valley girls basketball team fell by a 62-37 final to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston on Thursday night in Jackson County, giving the Lady Raiders back-to-back setbacks for the first time this season.

River Valley (3-3, 0-2 TVC Ohio) trailed 16-to-10 after one quarter of play, and Wellston (3-1, 2-0) extended its advantage to double digits, at 33-22, by halftime.

The Lady Rockets outscored RVHS 11-to-9 in a tightly contested third period, before capping off the 62-37 victory with an 18-to-6 fourth quarter run.

In the setback, River Valley shot 14-of-54 (25.9 percent) from the field, including 3-of-24 (12.5 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, WHS was 24-of-64 (37.5 percent) from the field, including 8-of-30 (26.6 percent) from deep.

Both teams made six free throws, River Valley in eight chances for 75 percent, and Wellston in 10 tries for 60 percent.

The Silver and Black earned a narrow 40-to-39 rebounding advantage, while finishing with team totals of eight assists, nine steals, one rejection and 26 turnovers. The Lady Rockets combined for 16 assists, 14 steals, one blocked shot and 15 turnovers.

The Lady Raiders were led by Hannah Jacks with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Twyman was next with 10 points, to go with team-highs of three assists, five steals and two three-pointers. Kelsey Brown finished with five points for the guests, Beth Gillman added three, Kaylee Gillman chipped in with two, while Cierra Roberts came up with one marker.

Jenna Johnston made a game-high three triples and finished with 19 points to lead WHS. Tory Doles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Emma Jadrnicek, Sydney Mullins and Mya Bouska finished with eight points apiece, with Bouska earning team-highs of four assists and five steals. Emily Kisor finished with three points in the triumph, while Daycee Clemons and McKenna Kilgour tallied both tallied two points.

River Valley will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Bidwell on Jan. 17.

The Lady Raiders will look to get back on track when they visit Nelsonville-York on Monday.

