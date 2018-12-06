RedStorm men place 6 on NAIA All-America team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande placed six players on the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Soccer All-America teams announced Tuesday night.

Forward Nicolas Cam Orellana and defender Mitchell Osmond both earned first team honors, defender James Williamson was a second team selection and the trio of midfielder Eduardo Zurita, forward Harry Reilly and goal keeper Richard Dearle were all honorable mention picks.

An 11-player first-, second- and third team, as well as honorable mention picks, were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, which consists of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches.

Orellana, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, finished with a team-high 23 goals and 51 points for the RedStorm, who finished 20-1 after a double-overtime loss to Missouri Valley College in the quarterfinal round of the national tournament.

Orellana, who was named both the Offensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year in the River States Conference, ranked fifth nationally in goals scored and was seventh nationally in points. He also had a team-best six game-winning goals.

Osmond, a senior from Sydney, Australia, anchored a defensive unit which allowed just seven goals all season. He was named the River States Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Overall Player of the Year for his efforts.

Osmond also added four goals and two assists offensively.

Williamson, a junior from San Jose, Costa Rica, joined Osmond in shoring up Rio’s defensive back line.

Offensively, Williamson finished with four goals and six assists.

Zurita, a senior from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain, was second on the RedStorm with both 15 goals and 12 assists and was third on the team with 42 total points. He was 10th nationally in assists.

Reilly, a senior from Coventry, England, ranked third on the team with 14 goals and finished with a team-high 18 assists – a mark that ranked third nationally.

He was second on the team with 46 points and was also second with four game-winning goals.

Dearle, a junior from Castle Donington, England, was in goal for Rio for all but 180 minutes this season.

Dearle posted an 18-1 record with 15 shutouts, recording 42 saves and tallying a .857 save percentage.

Central Methodist midfielder Adrian Gutierrez was named National Player of the Year. The senior from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, was instrumental in the Eagles’ national-championship run, scoring nine goals with 12 assists and playing physical defense in the midfield.

Gutierrez was one of four first-team All-America selections for Central Methodist and one of five overall All-America selections. Oklahoma Wesleyan had four total selections, including two on the first team.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

