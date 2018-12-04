Lady Vikings slip past Meigs, 67-63

McARTHUR, Ohio — A game like that makes you look forward to the rematch.

The Meigs and Vinton County girls basketball teams — who are scheduled to meet in Rocksprings on Jan. 14 — gave the fans their money’s worth on Monday at VCHS, with the host Lady Vikings pulling out a 67-63 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener for both teams.

Vinton County (3-0, 1-0 TVC Ohio) — which won its first two games of the year by 37 and 35 points respectively — made five three-pointers in the opening eight minutes, but the Lady Marauders (3-1, 0-1) still led 21-18 at the end of the period, thanks in large part to four trifectas of their own.

The Lady Vikings trimmed their deficit to one point, at 36-35, headed into the half, after outscoring Meigs by a 17-15 clip in the second period.

The lone cold spell for the Lady Marauders came in the third quarter, as they were held to just two field goals, allowing the hosts to take a 53-45 advantage into the finale.

In the final period, Meigs hit four three-pointers, one two, and 4-of-6 free throws, but the Lady Vikings did just enough — making two triples, one two-pointer, and 6-of-11 free throws — to seal the 67-63 win.

For the game, Meigs was 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from the free throw line, where VCHS was 9-of-16 (56.3 percent).

The MHS offense was led by Kassidy Betzing with 22 points, coming on six two-pointers, one triple and a 7-of-10 day at the line. Becca Pullins made a game-high five trifectas on her way to 16 points, while Mallory Hawley hit one three pointer and finished with 11 markers.

Madison Fields and Marissa Noble both made a pair of three-pointers for Meigs, finishing with eight and six points respectively.

The Lady Vikings were led by Tegan Bartoe with 19 points, including 12 from long range. Morgan Bentley scored 15 in the win, Lacie Williams added 13, while Cameron Zinn had nine. Rounding out the VCHS total were Emily Jones, Myriah Davis and Josie Ousley, with six, three and two points respectively.

Meigs returns to Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Thursday to welcome Nelsonville-York.

